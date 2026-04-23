John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB: Interim report January-March 2026: John Mattson delivers stable growth in an uncertain environment

John Mattson's income from property management per share for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 9.8 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. Income from property management amounted to SEK 50.9 million (46.8), corresponding to SEK 0.68 per share (0.62). Rental income increased to SEK 172.2 million (165.4), primarily as a result of annual rent negotiations, apartment upgrades and good leasing performance in the commercial portfolio, while net operating income increased by 6.0 per cent to SEK 119.2 million (112.5).

Long-term net asset value per share increased by 7.1 per cent to SEK 103.29. The positive value change during the quarter was driven by stable yield requirements in combination with improved net operating income, realised value changes from completed tenant-owner conversions, and continued value creation in project development. During the quarter, the positive value change in the property portfolio amounted to SEK 68.1 million (102.9).

In January, the residential properties Frisen 1 in Gullmarsplan and Gradhyveln 2 in Gubbängen were divested to newly formed tenant-owner associations. The transactions were completed at values of SEK 48 million and SEK 59 million respectively, corresponding to premiums of 15.3 per cent and 11.1 per cent compared with carrying amounts, contributing positively to earnings and value development for the period.



During the period John Mattson signed a 15-year lease with Vardaga Äldreomsorg AB, a subsidiary of Ambea AB, for developing and operating a new nursing and care home for 100 residents at the Geografiboken property in Bromma.

After the end of the period, the company entered a joint venture with Besqab to implement John Mattson' owner-occupied project for around 90 apartments in Lidingö as well as Besqab's owner-occupied and rental housing projects in Solna for around 250 apartments, where John Mattson has an option to acquire the properties after completion.

After the end of the period, John Mattson also received a positive planning decision from the City of Lidingö to evaluate the possibility of developing a new care and nursing home with approximately 100 places, as well as LSS housing, within the property Sjöjungfrun 2 on Lidingö. The project represents an important step in the company's strategy to increase the share of self-developed projects and broaden its residential offering.

In addition, in April a construction contract was signed with RO-Gruppen regarding the construction of a care and nursing home in Geografiboken in Abrahamsberg.

- Despite a challenging start to the year, we continue to deliver strong growth, underlining our operational strength. Value creation in our project portfolio is progressing well, supported by a positive planning decision for a care and nursing home on Lidingö and a long-term joint venture with Besqab for residential development on Lidingö and in Solna. While uncertainty in the external environment has increased, John Mattson remains well positioned, says Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson.



January-March 2026

Rental revenue totalled SEK 172.2 million (165.4), up 4.1 per cent.

Net operating income was SEK 119.2 million (112.5), up 6.0 per cent.

Income from property management was SEK 50.9 million (46.8), corresponding to SEK 0.68 per share (0.62). This represents growth in income from property management per share of 9.8 per cent.

Changes in property values amounted to SEK 68.1 million (102.9). Changes in the value of interest rate derivatives amounted to SEK 63.0 million (11.8).

Earnings after tax for the period totalled to SEK 152.2 million (134.0), corresponding to SEK 2.02 per share (1.77).

The aggregate property value was SEK 14,569.5 million (14,251.3).

Investments amounted to SEK 63.3 million (50.7), of which SEK 0.0 million (0.0) related to property acquisitions.

Net reinstatement value (NRV) totalled SEK 7,747.8 million (7,312.3), corresponding to SEK 103.29 per share (96.48), an increase of 7.1 per cent per share.

After the end of the period, the Board of Directors of Turako AB proposed that the Annual General Meeting 2026 resolve on a dividend of SEK 894 per share for the financial year 2025, which, based on the John Mattson Group's shareholding, corresponds to a dividend of SEK 23 million. Turako's Annual General Meeting will be held on 23 April 2026. The dividend is attributable to the completed sale of Turako's investment properties.



Lidingö, 23 April 2026

John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)



For further information, please contact:

Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson

+46 (0)8-613 35 02, per.nilsson@johnmattson.se

Ebba Pilo Karth, CFO of John Mattson

+46 (0)8-613 35 09, ebba.pilo.karth@johnmattson.se



This information is information that John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CEST on 23 April 2026.

About John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)

John Mattson is a residential property company with 4,255 rental apartments as well as commercial premises in the Stockholm region: Lidingö, Sollentuna, Stockholm, Nacka and Upplands Väsby. As of 31 March 2025, the property value was SEK 14.6 billion. The focus of the company's strategy is on property management, adding value, densification and acquisitions. Our vision is to create great neighbourhoods across generations. This means we make daily life easier for everyone through a holistic management perspective and close tenant contact, as well as by developing safe and attractive neighbourhoods and local communities. John Mattson's share is listed under the symbol JOMA on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. Read more at: johnmattson.se/in-english.