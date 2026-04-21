John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB: John Mattson and Besqab form joint venture to develop residential projects on Lidingö and in Solna

John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) ("John Mattson") and Besqab AB (publ) ("Besqab") have jointly formed a joint venture company (the "JV") with the aim of developing two residential projects in attractive locations in the Stockholm region.

The JV comprises two projects. Fyrtornet 5 on Lidingö relates to forthcoming development rights for approximately 89 apartments, planned to be developed as tenant-owner apartments. Koltrasten 1 in Solna comprises forthcoming development rights for approximately 250 apartments, with a planned mix of tenant-owner apartments and rental apartments.

John Mattson has extensive experience in developing, constructing and long-term managing rental housing in the Stockholm region, while Besqab's core business is the development of tenant-owner apartments. The companies' competencies complement each other well and together contribute to high quality and functionality in the projects, adapted to the respective tenure forms and target groups.

-The collaboration with Besqab is well aligned with our strategy to grow through project development. Through these projects, we establish a presence in Solna, which is a prioritised municipality for us. We have long experience in developing rental housing for long-term ownership and, through the collaboration, we can combine this with Besqab's expertise in tenant-owner apartment development. The collaboration is long-term, and the ambition is to expand the joint venture with additional projects, says Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson.

-We look forward to developing two new residential projects in attractive locations together with John Mattson. The collaboration broadens our geographical presence and creates continuity in our relationships with the City of Lidingö and the Municipality of Solna. By combining Besqab's expertise in tenant-owner apartment development with John Mattson's experience in rental housing management, we are laying the foundation for a long-term partnership, says Magnus Andersson, CEO of Besqab.



Lidingö, 21 April 2026

John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)





For further information, please contact:

Per Nilsson, John Mattson

072-224 90 28, per.nilsson@johnmattson.se



This information is information that John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 05:46 p.m.(CEST)on 21 April 2026.

About John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)

John Mattson is a residential property company with 4,255 rental apartments as well as commercial premises in the Stockholm region: Lidingö, Sollentuna, Stockholm, Nacka and Upplands Väsby. As of 31 December 2025, the property value was SEK 14.5 billion. The focus of the company's strategy is on property management, adding value, densification and acquisitions. Our vision is to create great neighbourhoods across generations. This means we make daily life easier for everyone through a holistic management perspective and close tenant contact, as well as by developing safe and attractive neighbourhoods and local communities. John Mattson's share is listed under the symbol JOMA on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. Read more at: johnmattson.se/in-english.