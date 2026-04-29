Besqab AB (publ): Besqab's Interim Report for January-March 2026 Shows Strong Sales and Improved Margins

Besqab AB (publ) ("Besqab") has published its interim report for January-March 2026.

CEO Magnus Andersson and CFO Magnus Sundell will present the results in a digital webcast today, 29 April, at 10:00 CET.

Link to webcast: https://qcnl.tv/p/rG75YSUBoSBW9nMWlRTyYQ

Key figures (segment reporting):

Gross profit amounted to SEK 101.3 million (92.3), and the gross margin was 21.6% (18.0).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 63.2 million (30.3), and the operating margin was 13.5% (5.9).

Net sales amounted to SEK 468.8 million (511.5).

101 (81) homes sold. 52 (69) homes reserved in projects not yet started.

1,507 (1,676) homes under construction. 64% (80%) of homes under construction sold or reserved.

Only 2 unsold homes in completed projects at the end of the period.

Magnus Andersson, CEO of Besqab, comments:

"Besqab concludes a quarter in which both operating profit and operating margin doubled compared with the same period last year. Revenue was lower, as no new projects were started during the quarter. At the same time, we have launched sales in a number of projects with strong reservation levels, creating conditions for several project starts in the coming quarters. Return on equity for the last twelve-month period amounted to just under eight percent, also an improvement and a result of our focused work to shorten project lead times and operate in a more capital-efficient manner."

The Period January-March 2026

According to segment reporting, net sales amounted to SEK 468.8 million (511.5). Gross profit amounted to SEK 101.3 million (92.3) and the gross margin was 21.6% (18.0).

According to segment reporting, operating profit amounted to SEK 63.2 million (30.3) and the operating margin was 13.5% (5.9). Profit for the period amounted to SEK 60.8 million (15.0). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.38 (-0.07).

According to IFRS, equity/assets ratio as of the balance sheet date amounted to 48.5% (55.2). Equity amounted to SEK 3,029.6 million (3,120.6) and total assets amounted to SEK 6,251.5 million (5,652.3).

According to IFRS, net sales amounted to SEK 731.8 million (85.8), operating profit amounted to SEK 49.8 million (-52.6). Profit for the period amounted to SEK 51.1 million (-68.0). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.28 (-0.87).

The number of homes sold during the period, in ongoing and completed projects, amounted to 101 (81).

The number of condominium buyers who took possession of their homes during the period amounted to 69 (37). The number of homes recognized as revenue under IFRS amounted to 111 (37).

Significant Events After the Balance Sheet Date

On 13 April, it was announced that the development project Viggby Ängar in Täby was fully sold. In total, the newly built area comprises 274 homes in the form of rental apartments and condominiums. The entire project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

On 22 April, it was announced that Besqab has formed a joint venture with John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB for the development of two residential projects. One project comprises approximately 89 apartments on Lidingö and the other approximately 250 apartments in Solna. The collaboration is long-term, with the ambition to expand the joint venture with additional projects.



Significant Events During the Reporting Period

On 23 January, 111 completed rental apartments within the Viggby Ängar development area in Täby were handed over to the buyer Patrizia. The project was part of a larger portfolio of rental housing projects divested in June 2022.

On 19 March, it was announced that the condominium project Lilla Häll in Hägersten was fully sold and that the project is considered completed during the first quarter of 2026.

On 31 March, it was announced that the zoning plan for the property Stjärnan 24 and adjacent properties in the municipality of Norrtälje gained legal force. Besqab plans to develop a dedicated housing facility for the elderly ("SÄBO") on the site, comprising approximately 70 apartments.

This disclosure contains information that Besqab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 29-04-2026 07:00 CET.

For more infomation, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO, e: magnus.andersson@besqab.se , t: +46 73 410 12 43

Anna Åkerlund, Head of IR, e: anna.akerlund@besqab.se , t: +46 70 778 28 97

About Besqab

Besqab AB (publ) develops sustainable, high-quality residential housing in sought-after locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. The business also includes development of community services for external ownership or own management. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at www.besqab.se