Besqab AB (publ): Besqab and ALFA Development acquire development rights for approximately 400 new homes in Solna

Besqab AB (publ) ("Besqab") has entered into an agreement regarding the acquisition of approximately 400 new residential building rights within the properties Gelbgjutaren 3, 4, 10, 13, 14 and 17 in Södra Hagalund, Solna. The building rights are being acquired within the framework of a joint venture between Besqab and ALFA Development, through a share purchase transaction with Humlegården Fastigheter. The purchase price amounts to SEK 459 million. The transaction is conditional upon the City of Solna signing an addendum to the development agreement. Closing is planned for the end of May 2026, with a possible construction start in 2027.

Magnus Andersson, CEO of Besqab, says:

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of Södra Hagalund into a modern and vibrant district with housing, workplaces, retail and culture. The new metro station, scheduled for completion in 2028, will further improve connections to central Stockholm. ALFA Development has solid experience in transforming former commercial environments into modern residential areas. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and, together, creating a truly attractive new residential neighborhood."



The acquisition from Humlegården Fastigheter comprises the properties Gelbgjutaren 3, 4, 10, 13, 14 and 17, with building rights for approximately 400 housing units, corresponding to approximately 34,000 sqm GFA (gross floor area). The purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 459 million. The acquisition is carried out as a joint venture between Besqab and ALFA Development. The transaction is structured as a share deal and is conditional upon the City of Solna signing an addendum to the development agreement. The transaction will be carried out as a share deal and is conditional upon the City of Solna signing an addendum to the development agreement. Subject to approval by the City of Solna, closing will take place at the end of May 2026.

Andreea Kaiser, Group CEO of ALFA Development Sweden, says:

"This joint venture builds on a strong, values-driven partnership with Besqab, established in 2024 through the Tegelwik project in Södermalm. By combining Besqab's best-in-class Swedish product with our Danish design expertise and experience in transforming old commercial areas into vibrant urban environments, we create attractive districts with quality, identity and long-term value."

The Södra Hagalund area in Solna is undergoing transformation. The new district will include housing, retail, workplaces, culture, and services. The new metro line will pass through the area, connecting it with central Stockholm. The properties are covered by a legally binding detailed development plan that allows for multi-family residential buildings around a shared green courtyard. The ambition is to create a long-term sustainable residential project with strong social values, high architectural quality, and attractive living environments. Besqab and ALFA Development plan four phases with mixed tenures to attract a broad range of target groups and create a vibrant neighborhood. A possible construction start is in 2027.

For more infomation, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO, e: magnus.andersson@besqab.se , t: +46 73 410 12 43

Anna Åkerlund, Head of IR, e: anna.akerlund@besqab.se , t: +46 70 778 28 97

About Besqab

Besqab AB (publ) develops sustainable, high-quality residential housing in sought-after locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. The business also includes development of community services for external ownership or own management. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at www.besqab.se