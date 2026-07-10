John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB: Interim report January - June 2026

John Mattson delivers growth according to plan

John Mattson's income from property management increased during the first half of 2026 compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. Income from property management amounted to SEK 139.0 million (108.0), corresponding to SEK 1.86 per share (1.43). Growth in income from property management per share amounted to 30.3 per cent for the period compared with the same period of the previous year. Income from property management was positively affected by a dividend of SEK 23 million from the property company Turako, in which John Mattson is a co-owner. Adjusted for the dividend, growth in income from property management per share amounted to 8.2 per cent for the period compared with the same period of the previous year.

Long-term net asset value per share increased during the period to SEK 106.92 (98.10), corresponding to an increase of 9.2 per cent for the period compared with the same period of the previous year. During the period, changes in property values amounted to SEK 235.4 million (171.3), representing an increase of 1.1 per cent compared with the previous quarter. The positive value change was primarily driven by value creation in project development. Continued stable yield requirements in combination with improved net operating income and realised value changes from property acquisitions also contributed to the positive value change.

- 2026 marks a step-up in our growth pace, as we broaden value creation by complementing investments in our existing portfolio with a return to new production and by resuming our position as a net acquirer of properties. We are now actively executing across all value drivers in our growth strategy, and it is encouraging to see this reflected in our results," says Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson. The second quarter was eventful. We started production of a nursing and care home in Bromma, entered into a joint venture with Besqab covering two projects with a total of 340 apartments, and established a presence in central Uppsala through the acquisition of 318 apartments. The Board of Directors also resolved to initiate a share buyback programme of up to SEK 100 million. By combining continued growth with share buybacks, we strengthen both the company's long-term development and value creation for our shareholders, he continues.



January-June 2026

• Rental revenue totalled SEK 349.5 million (335.7), up 4.1 per cent.

• Net operating income was SEK 254.4 million (242.6), up 4.9 per cent.

• Income from property management was SEK 139.0 million (108.0), corresponding to SEK 1.86 per share (1.43). This represents growth in income from property management per share of 30.3 per cent. Income from property management was positively affected by a dividend of SEK 23 million from the property company Turako. Adjusted for the dividend, growth in income from property management per share amounted to 8.2 per cent for the period compared with the same period of the previous year.

• Changes in property values amounted to SEK 235.4 million (171.3). Changes in the value of interest rate derivatives amounted to SEK 9.7 million (-54.8).

• Earnings after tax for the period totalled SEK 315.2 million (173.1), corresponding to SEK 4.21 per share (2.27).

• The aggregate property value was SEK 15,598.8 million (14,381.0).

• Investments amounted to SEK 924.9 million (111.9), of which SEK 791.1 million (0.0) related to property acquisitions.

• Net reinstatement value (NRV) totalled SEK 7,921.3 million (7,435.2), corresponding to SEK 106.92 per share (98.10), an increase of 9.2 per cent per share.



This information is information that John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CEST on 10 July 2026.



Lidingö, 10 July 2026

John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)



For further information, please contact:



Per Nilsson, ceo, John Mattson

+46 8-613 35 02, per.nilsson@johnmattson.se

Lars Ingman, interim cfo, John Mattson

+46 8-613 35 00, lars.ingman@johnmattson.se





About John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)

John Mattson is a residential property company with 4,573 rental apartments as well as commercial premises in the Stockholm region: Lidingö, Sollentuna, Stockholm, Nacka, Upplands Väsby and Uppsala. As of 30 June 2026, the property value was SEK 15.6 billion. The focus of the company's strategy is on property management, adding value, densification and acquisitions. Our vision is to create great neighbourhoods across generations. This means we make daily life easier for everyone through a holistic management perspective and close tenant contact, as well as by developing safe and attractive neighbourhoods and local communities. John Mattson's share is listed under the symbol JOMA on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. Read more at: johnmattson.se/in-english.