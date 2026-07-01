Global investment firm KKR has agreed to acquire the comprehensive North American operations and assets of EDF Power Solutions from the French state-backed utility giant EDF Group. The transaction values the equity interest of the U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries at approximately $4.2 billion, with an additional $390 million structured as potential performance-based earnouts. The acquisition represents KKR's largest individual deployment of capital in the renewable energy sector to date, funded through its global infrastructure strategy. EDF Power Solutions North America currently ranks among the ...

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