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WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 17:40
2,260 Euro
+0,89 % +0,020
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2602,28019:05
2,2602,28018:59
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 17:36 Uhr
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FirstGroup Plc - Annual Financial Report

FirstGroup Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

01 July 2026

FirstGroup plc

Annual Report and Financial Statements and Annual General Meeting

In accordance with LR 9.6.1R, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has today submitted copies of the documents listed below to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism. These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

  • 2026 Annual Report and Financial Statements (the "2026 Annual Report")
  • Notice of the 2026 Annual General Meeting (the "2026 AGM Notice")
  • Form of Proxy

As required by DGTR 6.3.5R (3), the 2026 Annual Report, the 2026 AGM Notice and proxy form are also available on the Company's website at www.firstgroupplc.com.

A condensed set of the FirstGroup plc financial statements, including information on important events that have occurred during the year and their impact on the financial statements, were included in the Company's announcement of its full year results published on 18 June 2026 ("Results Announcement"). The Results Announcement is available for viewing on the Company's website at www.firstgroupplc.com.

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Enquiries:

David Blizzard

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.