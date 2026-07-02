

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo SA (SDXAY, SW.PA, SDXOF), a French food services and facilities provider, on Thursday reported a rise in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.



Thierry Delaporte, CEO of Sodexo, said: 'Third-quarter organic growth was above expectations, reflecting resilient demand across the business and the continued focus of our teams on execution. While we entered the quarter with a cautious view of the operating environment, we were able to mitigate a number of risks by capturing opportunities across the portfolio, particularly at Sodexo Live! North America.'



For the third quarter, the company posted revenue of EUR 6.174 billion, higher than EUR 6.121 billion in the same period last year. This increase reflects organic revenue growth of 2%.



Revenue from Europe was EUR 2.264 billion, up from EUR 2.176 billion in the previous year.



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