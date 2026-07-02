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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 17:15
23,110 Euro
-0,30 % -0,070
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,06023,11009:08
23,09023,10009:08
PR Newswire
02.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Skanska rehabilitates Dock Bridge in Newark, New Jersey, USA, for USD 87M, about SEK 810M

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Amtrak for the Dock Bridge rehabilitation project in Newark, New Jersey, USA. The contract is worth USD 87M, about SEK 810M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The project scope includes upgrades to three parallel vertical-lift bridges carrying six passenger rail tracks along Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, including decommissioning the movable spans and securing them in a fixed position. The work also encompasses removing existing mechanical and electrical systems, jacking bridge counterweights, installing permanent counterweight supports, and rehabilitating concrete piers.

Work commenced in the second quarter of 2026 with expected completion in late 2028.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-rehabilitates-dock-bridge-in-newark--new-jersey--usa--for-usd-87m--about-sek-810m,c4370220

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4370220/4177528.pdf

20260702 US dock bridge rehabilitation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-rehabilitates-dock-bridge-in-newark-new-jersey-usa-for-usd-87m-about-sek-810m-302816695.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.