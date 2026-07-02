

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST) Thursday announced that it has secured a contract from passenger railroad company Amtrak for the rehabilitation of the Dock Bridge in Newark, New Jersey, in the United States.



The contract is valued at $87 million or approximately 810 million Swedish Kroner and will be included in Skanska's US order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.



The Swedish construction and development company said that the project involves the rehabilitation of three parallel vertical-lift bridges that carry six passenger rail tracks along Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. As part of the scope of work, the movable bridge spans will be decommissioned and permanently secured in a fixed position.



According to Skanska AB, the project also includes the removal of existing mechanical and electrical systems, the jacking of bridge counterweights, the installation of permanent counterweight supports, and the rehabilitation of the concrete piers.



The company said that construction started in the second quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed by late 2028.



On the Stockholm Exchange, SKAb.ST ended Wednesday's trading at 257.10 Swedish Kroner, down 0.81 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News