Empowering investors, brokers, owners, and occupiers with the data and analytics needed to succeed in France's estimated €300 billion commercial real estate market

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), an S&P 500 company and the global leader in real estate marketplaces, information, analytics and 3D digital twin technology today announces the official launch of the CoStar platform in France bringing its commercial real estate intelligence platform to one of Europe's largest markets. The launch builds on CoStar Group's acquisitions of BureauxLocaux and Business Immo and significant investment in local proprietary research to create one of the most comprehensive commercial property databases ever built for the French market.

For the first time, investors, brokers, owners, corporate occupiers, and lenders in France can use a single platform to access curated property records, live availabilities, verified sale/lease comparables, exclusive industry news and real-time market analytics built from the ground up for the French market.

The launch was made possible by CoStar Group's investment of more than $5 billion in proprietary data and technology over four decades to build a proprietary global database that is unmatched in the industry. Globally, the CoStar platform draws on:

9 million properties tracked

8 million commercial tenants and 2 million owners connected to properties

7 million lease activities and 5 million sales comparables

15,000 analytical reports covering markets and submarkets

Industry news articles linked directly to properties and people.

From launch in France, CoStar will deliver one of the most comprehensive commercial real estate datasets in France spanning office, logistics, and hospitality sectors across the country's major metropolitan areas including Greater Paris, Lyon, and Marseille. CoStar clients immediately benefit from more than 290,000 properties tracked, 385,000 commercial tenants, 90,000 availabilities, 75,000 lease activities and sales comparables, over 134 market and submarket analytical reports, and market-leading real estate news.

"France is one of the most important real estate markets in the world, and we are delighted to bring to France the same platform that has transformed how commercial real estate is transacted in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. French brokers, investors, owners and occupiers will now be able to source opportunities faster, underwrite more robustly and make decisions with greater confidence," said Andy Florance, Founder and CEO of CoStar Group. "Commercial real estate operates across borders, and CoStar's subscriber base of over 320,000 CRE professionals around the world will now find it easier to evaluate opportunities in France, while French CoStar subscribers will be able to access opportunities abroad."

Sandra Roumi, General Manager France of CoStar Group: "French real estate is entering a new era. Our ambition is clear: to support the real estate ecosystem with the highest standards in data quality, transparency, and technology. CoStar Group is investing heavily to build, alongside the French market, a new generation of tools and services designed to support performance, confidence, and growth.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), an S&P 500 company, is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, online marketplaces, and 3D digital twin technology. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CoStar Group has delivered 60 consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth, generating $3.2 billion in revenue in 2025. The company has invested more than $5 billion in building its proprietary database, employs over 1,500 researchers worldwide, and operates in more than 15 countries. CoStar Group is dedicated to digitizing the world's real estate, empowering all people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives.

CoStar Group's major brands include CoStar, a leading global provider of commercial real estate data, analytics, and news; LoopNet, the most trafficked commercial real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, the leading platform for apartment rentals; Homes.com, the fastest-growing residential real estate marketplace; and Domain, one of Australia's leading property marketplaces. CoStar Group's industry-leading brands also include Matterport, a leading spatial data company whose platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible; STR, a global leader in hospitality data and benchmarking; Ten-X, an online platform for commercial real estate auctions and negotiated bids; and OnTheMarket, a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom.

CoStar Group's websites attracted 131 million average monthly unique visitors in the first quarter of 2026, serving clients around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CoStar Group is committed to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology and comprehensive market intelligence. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701349052/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Victoire Birembaux

Marketing Communication France

vbirembaux@costar.com

Matt Blocher

CoStar Group Corporate Marketing Communications

mblocher@costar.com