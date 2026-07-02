

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma PLC (HLMA.L), a maker of safety products and equipment, said on Thursday that it has acquired itemedical and Naslund Medical for its healthcare sector companies SSG and IZI Medical, respectively.



These bolt-on acquisitions will boost Halma's specialist healthcare businesses.



Marc Ronchetti, Group Chief Executive of Halma, said: 'These acquisitions strengthen our existing companies by adding complementary capabilities in markets they know well, supporting their long-term growth while enabling improved patient outcomes. They operate in areas, which have attractive long-term growth drivers and provide a strong platform for continued innovation and international expansion.'



The cash consideration for itemedical is EUR 23 million, on a cash- and debt-free basis, to be funded from Halma's existing facilities. Itemedical is a Dutch provider of digital platforms to integrate real-time patient data and alarms from different medical devices to support clinical decision-making and workflow efficiency in hospitals.



For the 12-month period to March 31, itemedical had posted revenue of EUR 7.8 million.



The cash consideration for Naslund Medical, a Swedish specialist in fiducial marker technology used to support targeted cancer treatment, is $45 million on a cash- and debt-free basis, to be funded from Halma's existing facilities.



For the 12-month period to March 31, Naslund Medical had posted revenue of $9.2 million.



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