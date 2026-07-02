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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
02.07.26 | 10:08
0,247 Euro
+8,04 % +0,018
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2370,24610:55
0,2360,24810:55
PR Newswire
02.07.2026 09:54 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GAC International Posts First-Half Results with Outstanding Performance

GAC achieved robust growth across all regions. In the Americas, Mexico delivered outstanding performance, with the AION ES and AION UT securing spots in the top ten in BEV sales rankings. Bolivia sustained its leading position as the top-selling Chinese passenger brand. Brazil, Colombia and other countries also recorded strong growth. In Asia-Pacific, Hong Kong SAR saw GAC claim the No.1 sales position for private EVs in April after subsidy phase-out, with cumulative market share from January to May exceeding 11%. Singapore ranked second among pure EV brands in April with nearly 7% share, and Thailand maintained its No.1 share in the electric taxi segment. Malaysia and Indonesia also posted notable growth. Europe accelerated its strategic expansion: the AION UT started production in Austria and made its European debut in Milan, followed by official entries into the UK and Spain, establishing an initial full-chain operation system. In the Middle East and Africa, the EMZOOM ranked first in Lebanon's B-segment SUV market, and the Middle East region saw a substantial year-on-year increase in cumulative sales.

GAC also earned global recognition for quality and strength. In Kuwait, it earned two No.1 titles for best overall vehicle quality and highest residual value among Chinese automakers. In Thailand, GAC led all Chinese brands in three-year residual value. The AION UT continued its hot streak, taking No.1 sales position in the pure electric hatchback in Hong Kong SAR, Colombia, Uruguay and Singapore, with over 600 pre-orders in Australia, and winning multiple awards including Bolivia's Best-Selling BEV and the top spot in export growth for Chinese A0 electric hatchbacks in May. The AION V also hit new overseas sales highs, was shortlisted for Drive's Car of the Year 2026, and won "No.1 Elite Electric SUV" in Hong Kong SAR.

Wrapping up the first half with an outstanding performance scorecard, GAC International is accelerating its global expansion with unstoppable momentum.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-international-posts-first-half-results-with-outstanding-performance-302816748.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.