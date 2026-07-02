Insilico Medicine Announces Collaboration with Takeda to Advance Strategic AI Drug Discovery

Partnership to leverage Pharma.AI platform for novel drug candidates across Takeda's therapeutic areas

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico" HKEX:3696), a leader in clinical-stage generative AI for drug discovery, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Takeda to use its proprietary end-to-end platform, Pharma.AI, to advance drug candidates across the company's therapeutic areas.

The collaboration is designed to identify clinically differentiated drug candidates for promising therapeutic targets. Using advanced generative models from the earliest stages of design, the teams aim to improve the quality of candidate molecules and optimize them to achieve best-in-class efficacy and safety criteria.

Under the agreement, Insilico will lead AI-driven discovery to identify molecules meeting predefined scientific and early development criteria, while Takeda will apply its global development capabilities to advance selected candidates through clinical validation.

"I am excited to partner with one of the top leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry with massive competence in generative AI," said Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., founder, CEO and CBO of Insilico Medicine. "As we deepen the integration of generative AI into every stage of the pharma value chain, I believe the future of pharmaceutical superintelligence has the potential to deliver the highest quality and differentiated drugs. This is a fundamental step on our journey toward extension of healthy productive life."

"By combining Takeda's deep disease biology expertise with Insilico's AI-enabled discovery capabilities, this collaboration seeks to deliver meaningful treatment options for patients by identifying clinically differentiated therapies," said Chris Arendt, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research at Takeda. "The partnership also supports Takeda's transition to an AI-native discovery model, as we integrate automation, robotics, and generative AI to advance high-quality candidates more efficiently."

Under the agreement, Insilico will receive approximately $60 million in project initiation fees, near-term payments and milestones, and is eligible for success-based preclinical, clinical, commercial and sales milestone payments that could bring the total deal value to approximately $600 million, plus tiered royalties on future sales.

The agreement grants Takeda exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize novel therapeutics selected through the collaboration.

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technologies to accelerate drug discovery, drive innovation in the life sciences, and extend health longevity. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, under the stock code 03696.HK.

By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. For more information, please visit www.insilico.com.

SOURCE Insilico Medicine