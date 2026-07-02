Press release

July 2, 2026

Bouygues Construction acquires Vannoy Construction, securing lasting presence in the United States

© Bouygues Construction

From left to right in the foreground: Philippe Jouy, Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction with responsibility for Bouygues Bâtiment International, Pierre-Éric Saint-André, CEO of Bouygues Construction, Mark Vannoy, President of Vannoy Construction, Eddie Vannoy, CEO of Vannoy Construction

Bouygues Construction announces the acquisition of Vannoy Construction, a leading general contractor in the southeastern United States. This strategic acquisition strengthens Bouygues Construction's position in the U.S. market and opens up new opportunities for growth in one of the country's most dynamic regions.

A new milestone in Bouygues Construction's international growth

On June 30, Bouygues Construction finalized the acquisition of Vannoy Construction in Charlotte, North Carolina. In 2025, the U.S. company reported revenue of €873 million euros1. With a strong presence in strategic, high-potential sectors such as healthcare, education, manufacturing and retail, the company has a solid order backlog, reflecting the enduring trust of its clients.

This acquisition is part of Bouygues Construction's strategy for international growth. The company's revenue in 2025 was €10.6 billion, and it is expanding in stable, dynamic, and promising markets across Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and North America.

With a presence already established in Florida (Pier Sixty-Six, Palmer Lakes Logistics Center, Hamilton House), Rhode Island (Pawtucket tunnel) and Washington DC (Potomac River tunnel), Bouygues Construction is now consolidating its foothold in the southeastern United States, one of the country's most attractive markets. This momentum, driven by strong demographic and economic growth, is leading to significant investments in infrastructure, healthcare and educational facilities, industrial buildings, and data centers.

This acquisition also paves the way for new synergies across the Bouygues group: both Equans and Colas are also active in this region, creating opportunities for us to offer our customers greater added value.

Building the future together

Vannoy Construction was founded by Jim and Wilma Vannoy in 1952 in Jefferson, North Carolina and now operates from seven locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The company works with public and private clients on high-value projects.

Bouygues Construction will give Vannoy Construction access to the resources of one of the world's top construction groups, including its expertise in engineering, capacity for innovation, experience with complex projects, and international network.

The aim is to support Vannoy Construction's growth while maintaining key elements of its success - its family origins, its close relationship with clients, its excellence in project execution, and the commitment of its teams.

Pierre-Éric Saint-André, Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Construction, said: "This acquisition is a landmark in strengthening our operations in the United States. It makes perfect sense, and I am in no doubt that it will help unlock Vannoy Construction's growth potential and add resilience to Bouygues Construction's growth model in mature economies.

"We were immediately struck by the shared values between our companies: a long-term vision, a collective commitment to its projects, and a dedication to building relationships of trust with its clients and partners. Along with the Vannoy Construction management team, we are committed to continuing the expansion of this remarkable business."

Mark Vannoy, President of Vannoy Construction, said: "This operation signals a new phase in our company's history. It's an evolution, not a break with the past. Since 1952, my family has been focused on developing a business built on trust, respect for people, and a commitment to quality.

"Bouygues Construction has shown itself to be a company that shares the same long-term vision and the same human-centered values. Our employees, our clients, and our partners can count on continuity above all else: there will be no change in the management team, the brand, or the culture.

"With the support of Bouygues Construction, we have no doubt that Vannoy Construction will now have everything it needs to keep growing and to write a new chapter in its history."

ABOUT BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

Bouygues Construction employs 35,600 people around the world, all driven by the greatest and most exciting responsibility of all - building for life. In more than 50 countries, we improve daily life for millions of people by creating structures and buildings that serve life and address all our needs: shelter, healthcare, education, work, entertainment, travel, access to low-carbon energy, etc. At every stage of a project, we put all our expertise and our experience into designing, renovating, and building differently so that we can meet the critical imperatives of the environmental transition and achieve construction that is sustainable and less resource-intensive. Every day, we make sure that everyone is safe, and that human rights and ethical standards are respected. Committed to strong values, the men and women of Bouygues Construction work passionately alongside their customers and partners so that our footprint becomes ever more positive. In 2025, Bouygues Construction generated revenue of €10.6 billion.

PRESS CONTACT

Céline Badet +33 6 9982 3567 - c.badet@bouygues-construction.com

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1 $1.007 billion at the June 2026 EUR/USD reference exchange rate.