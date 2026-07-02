Acuity RM Group Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

2 July 2026

Acuity RM Group Plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Acuity RM Group Plc (ACRM.L) announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of AlbR Capital, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 6EE at 10.00 am on 29 July 2026.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting, together with the Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025, is available on the Company's website at https://acuityrmgroup.com/reports .

All shareholders on the share register will be sent a hard copy proxy voting card.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc Angus Forrest, Chairman David Rajakovich, Chief Executive Duncan Harper, Finance Director 020 3582 0566 www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus Capital (NOMAD & Joint Broker) Mike Coe / James Bavister 020 3829 5000 www.zeuscapital.co.uk AlbR Capital (Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 www.albrcapital.com Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080 www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.