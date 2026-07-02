Acuity RM Group Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02
2 July 2026
Acuity RM Group Plc
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Acuity RM Group Plc (ACRM.L) announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of AlbR Capital, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 6EE at 10.00 am on 29 July 2026.
Notice of the Annual General Meeting, together with the Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025, is available on the Company's website at https://acuityrmgroup.com/reports.
All shareholders on the share register will be sent a hard copy proxy voting card.
For further information please contact:
Acuity RM Group Plc
Angus Forrest, Chairman
David Rajakovich, Chief Executive
Duncan Harper, Finance Director
020 3582 0566
www.acuityrmgroup.com
Zeus Capital (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
Mike Coe / James Bavister
020 3829 5000
www.zeuscapital.co.uk
AlbR Capital (Joint Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
020 7469 0936
www.albrcapital.com
Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Bob Roberts
020 3869 6080
www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk
Note to Editors
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.
The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.