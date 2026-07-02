Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) (the "REIT" or "Vital Infrastructure") today announced the completion of the sale of its German asset portfolio on June 30, 2026. The sale forms part of the REIT's previously announced transaction involving the disposition of its 33-property portfolio in Germany and the Netherlands to TPG Real Estate (the "Transaction").

The Transaction includes 30 income-producing properties and three development properties, comprising 23 wholly owned properties in Germany and 10 properties in the Netherlands held through the REIT's European joint venture. The Netherlands portion of the Transaction closed on April 29, 2026. With the closing of the German asset portfolio on June 30, 2026, the Transaction with TPG Real Estate is now complete.

As part of the Transaction, the majority of Vital Infrastructure's regional employees in Europe transitioned to TPG Real Estate, supporting continuity of operations.

"We are pleased to have completed this strategic transaction with TPG Real Estate," said Zach Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer of Vital Infrastructure. "The Transaction marks a significant step in Vital Infrastructure's ongoing portfolio optimization strategy by simplifying our geographic footprint and increasing our focus on North American growth opportunities. I would also like to thank our European employees for their dedication and contributions, which helped build a strong portfolio and position the Transaction for success."

About Vital Infrastructure

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at March 31, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 134 income-producing properties totalling 13.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australia. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit www.vitalreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning the REIT's commitment to simplifying the business and increasing its focus on North American growth opportunities. reducing costs and strengthening its balance sheet. The REIT's actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions which may prove incorrect, and which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These include assumptions relating to various general economic and market factors and the REIT's ability to successfully complete its planned dispositions, developments and acquisitions on the terms proposed or at all. Such forward-looking statements are also qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including the risk that the transactions contemplated herein are not completed on the terms proposed or at all, and the risks described under the heading 'Risk Factors' in the REIT's Annual Information Form and the risks and uncertainties set out in the MD&A, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303563

Source: Vital Infrastructure Property Trust