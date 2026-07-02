CVS Health Foundation Invests $1 Million in Rhode Island Nonprofits Tackling Community Health Needs

Local organizations receive Hometown Fund support to expand access to health care, food, housing and essential services

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

The CVS Health Foundation is investing $1 million in grants through its Hometown Fund to 20 organizations that are making a difference for Rhode Islanders every day. This year, Hometown Fund grants will support local nonprofits working to increase access to health care, address food insecurity, expand availability of stable housing and improve community health across the state.

"We're investing in Rhode Island nonprofits that are meeting people where they are - helping individuals and families access health care, food, stable housing and the support they need to stay healthy," said Jenny McColloch, president of the CVS Health Foundation. "Through our Hometown Fund, we focus on communities our colleagues call home, supporting organizations that are addressing the everyday factors that shape wellbeing and make a real difference across the state."

Aldersbridge Communities, a 2026 CVS Health Foundation Hometown Fund grant recipient, is making a meaningful impact for older adults across Rhode Island by connecting affordable housing with essential health care services. Offering a continuum of care, from independent, assisted living and memory care assisted living, Aldersbridge Communities helps residents maintain their independence while receiving the support they need to stay healthy. This grant will help strengthen those services, ensuring more older adults can age with dignity, stability, and a strong sense of community.

"The support of the CVS Health Foundation allows us to expand our work to make compassionate, innovative, inclusive and affordable elder care services available to all Rhode Islanders," said Elise Strom, chief development officer of Aldersbridge Communities. "This grant will strengthen our strategic planning efforts, helping us develop new communities, advance environmental sustainability initiatives and build a strong foundation for the future."

From helping older adults live independently and increasing access to affordable care, to ensuring families don't have to worry about their next meal, this year's grantees reflect the strength and resilience of communities across Rhode Island. Alongside Aldersbridge Communities, additional recipients of the Hometown Fund in Rhode Island include Better Lives Rhode Island, Blackstone Health, Children and Youth Cabinet, Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic, Community Blessings Foundation, Federal Hill House Association, Good Neighbors, Inspiring Minds, Lucy's Hearth, Mae Organization, Meals On Wheels RI, Northern RI Food Pantry, OpenDoors, Rhode Island Public Health Institute, Shri Service Corps, Southside Community Land Trust, The Jonnycake Center, Westerly-Area-Rest-Meals (WARM), and Youth Pride.

The Hometown Fund supports local nonprofits across Rhode Island and in the Hartford, Connecticut area - two key communities where CVS Health colleagues live and work. Through this annual grant program, the Foundation provides general operating support to organizations that are making a difference by expanding access to health care and addressing the everyday factors that shape people's wellbeing, like nutritious food and housing.

The CVS Health Foundation is announcing this year's Hometown Fund grantees as part of its ongoing commitment to making a meaningful impact in Rhode Island, where the company is headquartered. In 2025, CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation provided more than $2.64 million in charitable giving across the state, along with significant investments in affordable housing and workforce development initiatives that help create pathways to long-term stability. Through programs like Project Health, CVS Health delivered free health screenings to nearly 1,200 Rhode Islanders last year, while colleague volunteers contributed thousands of hours to support local communities. Together, these efforts reflect a comprehensive approach to improving community health across the Ocean State.

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About The CVS Health Foundation

The CVS Health Foundation has a proud history of supporting local communities across various regions throughout the United States. The Foundation is dedicated to uniting communities to address health challenges in collaboration with a wide range of nonprofit grantees. The Foundation collaborates on programs that enhance health outcomes, with focus areas including mental well-being, healthy aging, maternal health, health impacts from extreme weather and chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. It also helps lay the groundwork for a healthier future by assisting organizations that address food security and promote educational opportunities. Additionally, the CVS Health Foundation supports CVS Health colleagues by backing the causes that are most meaningful to them through its Matching Gifts, Volunteer Challenge Grants and Children of Colleague Scholarship programs.

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-foundation-invests-1-million-in-rhode-island-nonprofits-ta-1185858