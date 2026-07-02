Emerging Growth Research Issues Flash Report on OSR Health, Inc., Reaffirms Buy-Emerging Rating and $10.00 Price Target

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today issued a flash report on OSR Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH), formerly OSR Holdings, reaffirming its Buy-Emerging rating and 12-month price target of $10.00.

The flash report highlights OSRH's newly announced Shareholder Loyalty Program, a novel plan to reward long-term shareholders with Contingent Value Rights ("CVR") rather than pursuing a reverse stock split. The Company's Board has approved the plan, which remains subject to legal counsel's opinion, with a record date targeted for July 31, 2026.

Key Highlights From the Flash Report:

Shareholder Loyalty Program via Contingent Value Rights:

OSRH plans to distribute one non-transferable CVR for every share held as of the expected record date, at no cost to shareholders. As the Company's share price reaches a series of defined milestones over the 12 months following the record date, shareholders who continuously hold their shares automatically receive additional shares of common stock.

Tiered, Cumulative Reward Structure:

Rewards are delivered in four tiers: at a share price =$2.00 sustained for 3 months, a CVR delivers 0.5 additional shares; =$3.00 for 6 months delivers 1.0 shares; =$4.00 for 9 months delivers 1.5 shares; and =$5.00 for 12 months delivers 2.0 shares. A shareholder who remains invested through all four milestones over 12 months would theoretically receive five additional shares per original share, growing their position to six times its original size.

An Alternative to a Reverse Split:

Emerging Growth Research believes the CVR structure is likely the first time a company has used this mechanism to provide an asymmetric upside incentive for shareholders, and views it as preferable to a reverse stock split. Rather than reducing share count and liquidity in a manner that could give short sellers another opportunity to press the stock lower, the program is designed to reward loyal holders with additional shares while potentially improving trading liquidity and discouraging short selling.

Building on the $815 Million BCM Europe Licensing Deal:

The loyalty program builds on the strategic strength of OSRH's $815 million licensing agreement this year with BCM Europe for VXM01. Emerging Growth Research notes that continued execution on the BCM Europe relationship, growth in 4PL, integration of Woori IO's non-invasive glucose monitor into the global wearables market through Big Tech partnerships, and progress in drug candidate development represent substantial sources of potential price upside.

Share Price Dynamics and Potential Floor:

OSRH shares have experienced volatility over the past year. Emerging Growth Research believes a potential floor may now be forming in the stock if short sellers are brought to heel by the new loyalty program's design.

For a copy of the full flash report, please visit:

https://emerginggrowth.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/OSRH_Flash-Report_05.05.26.pdf

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/osrh/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About OSR Health, Inc.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, and Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, OSR Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH), formerly OSR Holdings, is a global healthcare holding company with operations in Korea and Switzerland. The Company has four wholly owned subsidiaries developing oral immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and biologics for age-related and other degenerative diseases, as well as a diabetes-focused medical device developer advancing non-invasive glucose monitoring technology. OSRH also distributes medical devices and systems and is expanding into 4th party logistics (4PL).

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research is an independent equity research firm providing institutional-quality analysis on emerging and growth-stage companies. The firm delivers ongoing coverage, including Flash Reports on material developments, designed to enhance transparency and broaden investor awareness for companies participating in the Emerging Growth Conference platform.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations and financial performance as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for OSR Health, Inc. that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the proposed Shareholder Loyalty Program and its record date, legal counsel's opinion, licensing agreements, regulatory pathways, product development, and capital formation. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks, including the possibility that the CVR program is not implemented as currently contemplated or at all, that non-binding agreements do not result in definitive transactions, that licensing deal milestones may not be realized, regulatory challenges, potential dilution from future financing activities, and financing constraints.

SOURCE: OSR Health, Inc.

OSRH_Flash Report_7.2.26

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/emerging-growth-research-issues-flash-report-on-osr-health-inc.-reaffirms-buy-emergin-1185695