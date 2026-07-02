

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA), a provider of rail transport solutions, Thursday announced that it has secured a new locomotives contract in the Africa, Middle East and Central Asia region worth approximately 800 million euros.



The order was booked in the first quarter of the fiscal and the company will disclose the client and details of the contract at a later date.



Currently, ALO.PA shares are trading at 15.26 EUR, up 0.86% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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