DP World Advances Climate Action Through Verified Carbon Offsets Supporting Grassland Restoration in Mexico

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Photo Credit: Boomitra

DP World has taken another step in addressing residual emissions by purchasing 231 tonnes of verified carbon offsets through Boomitra, supporting a large-scale grassland restoration project in Northern Mexico.

This purchase builds on a broader agreement signed in 2023 between DP World and Boomitra to scale regenerative agriculture and soil carbon removal across the Global South. Through that partnership, DP World committed to purchasing soil carbon removal credits from multiple Boomitra projects spanning Mexico, South America, and India - supporting farmers and ranchers in adopting regenerative practices that restore soil health and remove carbon from the atmosphere.

While the purchase helps compensate for emissions from DP World's operations in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), its impact extends far beyond - directly benefiting ranching communities and ecosystems thousands of kilometres away.

To put this into perspective, 231 tonnes of CO2 is roughly equivalent to taking around 50 passenger vehicles off the road for a year, or the amount of carbon that could be absorbed by thousands of tree seedlings grown over a decade.

Turning Carbon Markets into Real-World Impact

Carbon offsetting can sometimes feel abstract. At its core, the process is straightforward:

Organizations compensate for emissions they cannot yet eliminate by investing in projects that remove or reduce greenhouse gases elsewhere.

These projects are independently verified, and each carbon credit represents one tonne of carbon dioxide removed or avoided.

In this case, DP World's credits are certified under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), one of the world's most widely used frameworks for ensuring credibility and transparency in carbon markets.

But what sets this project apart is how those credits translate into tangible outcomes.

Through Boomitra's Northern Mexico Grassland Restoration Project, carbon finance is flowing directly to the land stewards responsible for regenerating ecosystems. Under Boomitra's producer-first model, at least 75% of gross carbon revenue goes to ranchers and local partners - creating a powerful incentive to adopt sustainable land management practices.

Supporting Communities and Regenerating Ecosystems

For Heriberto, a community rancher (ejidatario) at Ejido Acebuches, the benefits are immediate and practical:

"We will have capital to acquire more infrastructure that will allow us to manage the ranch better, such as electric fencing, feeders, and improved corrals."

Ángel G., another participating rancher, highlighted the deeper significance:

"It is deeply rewarding to receive payment for my contribution to mitigating climate change. By doing what I love, I can help improve our shared home, even in a small way. It is a valuable, additional incentive that allows me to keep improving my work hand in hand with natural processes."

Beyond livelihoods, the environmental results are equally compelling. The project has documented 281 plant species and 436 animal species, including the return of aplomado falcons and confirmed presence of jaguars and ocelots. In one area, native grass species have rebounded from just one to more than 60, demonstrating the potential of regenerative practices to restore biodiversity and soil health.

Scaling Climate Solutions Through Innovation

Boomitra, a global carbon project developer and 2023 Earthshot Prize Winner, leverages artificial intelligence and remote sensing technology to measure and monitor soil carbon at scale.

Its projects already support more than 150,000 farmers across four continents and are expected to remove over 100 million tonnes of CO2 over the next 20 years, while directing significant carbon finance back to agricultural communities.

This combination of advanced technology and community-centered design is helping unlock climate solutions that are both scalable and inclusive.

A Complement to Decarbonization

DP World's carbon offset purchase is part of a broader strategy to achieve net-zero emissions across its global operations by 2050. While the priority remains on direct decarbonization - through energy efficiency, electrification and innovation - high-quality carbon offsets play an important role in addressing residual emissions in the near term. The recent achievement of operational net-zero emissions across DP World-owned facilities in JAFZA demonstrates how these approaches work together to advance the company's long-term climate ambitions.

By investing in verified, high-impact projects like Boomitra's, DP World is not only compensating for emissions but also contributing to nature restoration, biodiversity protection, and sustainable economic development.

As carbon markets continue to evolve, initiatives like this highlight how climate action can deliver shared value, connecting global supply chains with local solutions that benefit both people and the planet.

Learn more about DP World's sustainability impact in Latin America

Calculation note: Equivalencies are based on widely used emissions factors, including approximately 4.6 tonnes of CO2 per passenger vehicle per year (U.S. EPA). Tree seedling estimates reflect average carbon sequestration over a 10-year growth period and may vary by species, geography, and growing conditions.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-advances-climate-action-through-verified-carbon-offsets-1185869