DP World Surpasses 160,000 Tonnes of CO2e Savings Across UK Supply Chains

Major milestones across rail freight, low-carbon trucking and carbon inset credits drive supply chain decarbonisation

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / DP World has helped customers cut more than 160,000 tonnes of CO2e savings from UK supply chains in less than three years, driven by a combination of increased rail freight, lower-carbon trucking solutions and innovative carbon inset programmes.

The pioneering Modal Shift Programme launched in September 2023 has played a major role in the achievement, increasing the share of rail freight at DP World's Southampton terminal from 21% to more than 30%, with more than 200,000 truck trips moved from road to rail.

DP World UK's Low Carbon Truck Programme (LCTP) trial has registered more than 1,500 trucks to the scheme, enabling hauliers serving London Gateway and Southampton to transition from diesel to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) at no additional cost under phase one.

The LCTP has been further strengthened by the second phase with the implementation of the Electric Vehicle Introduction and Transition Accelerator (EVITA) trial at Southampton, allowing hauliers to operate electric HGVs at the same cost as diesel and test in real world operations for a period of 12-weeks.

John Trenchard, Vice President - Sustainable Supply Chains, DP World, said: "Exceeding 160,000 tonnes of CO2e savings in just three years is a major milestone. We see the net zero economy as a key factor in our future growth and our ability to deliver for customers. This achievement demonstrates the real benefits of ports, logistics providers and customers working collaboratively to decarbonise supply chains at scale. Through initiatives spanning rail freight, lower-carbon fuels, electrification and carbon inset credits, we are helping customers reduce emissions while maintaining efficient, resilient and commercially sustainable supply chains."

The initiatives are helping customers reduce Scope 3 emissions without compromising supply chain efficiency, reliability or competitiveness.

DP World's Carbon Inset Programme (CIP) has continued to scale since launching in January 2025, with registrations now surpassing 250,000 TEUs worth of cargo after the credits available through the scheme were increased five-fold from 50kg to 250kg of CO2e per container.

Building on the programme, DP World UK earlier this year launched the new 'Container Terminal Inset Certificates' created through emissions reductions at Southampton, which will be included in DP World's Carbon Inset Programme. These inset certificates enable customers to count emissions reductions generated through electrification, renewable electricity and lower-carbon fuels such as HVO towards their own supply chain decarbonisation targets.

DP World operates across more than 75 countries, enabling over 9% of global containerised trade. Through its integrated ports, logistics and transport network, DP World is helping customers accelerate supply chain decarbonisation while maintaining efficient and resilient trade flows worldwide.

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DP World's Modal Shift Programme is helping cut emissions by moving freight from road to rail.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-surpasses-160-000-tonnes-of-co2e-savings-across-uk-supp-1184563