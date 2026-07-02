

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) launched the second tranche of its share buyback program, which was previously announced with an intention to return upto 1 billion euros to shareholders.



Commencing on July 6, 2026, and concluding by December 18, 2026, the second tranche has an aggregate amount of 500 million euros allocated for this phase, which includes 130 million euros for London Trading Venues.



For this phase, the company has entered into an arrangement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs International, consisting of two contracts to enable the purchase of ordinary shares on both the US Trading Venues and the London Trading Venues.



Currently, CCEP is trading at $107.79, up 1.59 percent on the Nasdaq.



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