Regulatory News:
Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 302026:
129,263 shares
€ 713,686.70
During the first half of 2026:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,305
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,559
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,397,422 shares for 11,877,439.34
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,395,420 shares for 11,709,697.35
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2025 on the liquidity account: 127,261 shares and 868,071.01;
- in the second half of 2025:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,095
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,177
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,582,234 shares for 7,829,728.73
Traded volume on sell side on semester:: 1,611,368 shares for 8,059,113.06
- the following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the effective date of the contract on March 1, 2023:
117,899 shares
€671,391.40
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Total
3 305
1 397 422
11 877 439,34
3 559
1 395 420
11 709 697,35
01/02/2026
39
25 000
140 500,00
01/05/2026
7
4 000
23 880,00
37
32 000
193 920,00
01/06/2026
49
25 285
150 192,90
45
21 316
130 880,24
01/07/2026
71
26 175
149 459,25
29
13 668
78 454,32
01/08/2026
40
18 000
101 700,00
31
14 231
81 401,32
01/09/2026
63
31 000
182 900,00
01/12/2026
35
18 000
106 200,00
27
16 418
97 687,10
01/13/2026
3
2 476
14 756,96
47
31 000
186 620,00
01/14/2026
10
6 000
36 000,00
30
21 000
128 100,00
01/15/2026
108
32 000
192 960,00
9
3 354
20 392,32
01/16/2026
8
3 000
18 090,00
69
27 000
165 780,00
01/19/2026
39
20 082
122 701,02
9
3 000
18 510,00
01/20/2026
38
13 000
78 130,00
41
17 015
102 940,75
01/21/2026
19
13 165
79 779,90
46
24 371
149 637,94
01/22/2026
26
20 000
124 200,00
55
19 052
118 884,48
01/23/2026
2
1 000
6 280,00
37
14 000
88 480,00
01/26/2026
22
9 000
57 780,00
01/27/2026
15
11 000
71 280,00
28
10 400
67 808,00
01/28/2026
24
12 799
84 473,40
26
5 487
36 378,81
01/29/2026
34
6 400
43 072,00
01/30/2026
43
33 000
218 130,00
12
3 261
21 750,87
02/02/2026
44
26 000
163 280,00
30
20 000
129 800,00
02/03/2026
35
16 595
108 365,35
53
18 000
118 440,00
02/04/2026
16
11 019
74 378,25
53
26 000
176 020,00
02/05/2026
35
22 981
156 270,80
46
20 000
137 200,00
02/06/2026
44
22 000
149 600,00
48
23 735
162 347,40
02/09/2026
10
6 000
41 160,00
31
20 000
141 200,00
02/10/2026
39
22 032
157 749,12
30
20 000
144 000,00
02/11/2026
1
1
7,21
34
10 000
73 000,00
02/12/2026
10
4 000
29 920,00
26
4 200
31 626,00
02/13/2026
24
14 000
102 620,00
35
14 000
105 420,00
02/16/2026
66
40 000
296 800,00
34
22 000
165 660,00
02/17/2026
51
34 000
258 060,00
14
10 000
77 100,00
02/18/2026
2
1 000
7 560,00
38
19 000
144 970,00
02/19/2026
31
22 000
178 860,00
02/20/2026
18
9 000
76 770,00
20
5 200
45 032,00
02/23/2026
3
3 000
25 680,00
51
6 601
57 428,70
02/24/2026
1
1 000
8 890,00
25
4 200
37 422,00
02/25/2026
1
1 000
9 090,00
16
3 000
27 330,00
02/26/2026
67
39 000
349 830,00
12
4 000
36 240,00
02/27/2026
32
23 000
205 620,00
25
14 000
126 280,00
03/02/2026
80
30 000
282 300,00
03/03/2026
15
10 562
98 543,46
41
14 000
132 720,00
03/04/2026
32
22 204
210 938,00
31
9 000
86 490,00
03/05/2026
38
22 546
213 961,54
42
10 400
99 944,00
03/06/2026
27
12 932
120 267,60
39
13 501
126 369,36
03/09/2026
21
14 131
133 961,88
59
19 999
192 790,36
03/10/2026
58
26 625
246 813,75
44
15 500
149 730,00
03/11/2026
8
8 000
77 360,00
38
17 000
166 770,00
03/12/2026
5
4 000
39 080,00
61
24 000
246 960,00
03/13/2026
25
16 505
169 836,45
64
22 000
231 880,00
03/16/2026
54
23 000
243 340,00
13
4 550
49 140,00
03/17/2026
34
12 500
131 750,00
54
19 550
209 380,50
03/18/2026
16
13 000
137 800,00
41
12 505
135 304,10
03/19/2026
38
14 495
161 474,30
03/20/2026
53
30 000
330 300,00
03/23/2026
83
40 000
425 600,00
16
10 000
108 600,00
03/24/2026
37
13 000
133 250,00
38
24 086
249 290,10
03/25/2026
81
23 707
232 328,60
28
21 497
215 829,88
03/26/2026
20
7 000
70 910,00
44
25 503
259 875,57
03/27/2026
36
12 000
123 000,00
29
13 028
134 709,52
03/30/2026
1
500
5 170,00
49
21 386
223 697,56
03/31/2026
25
6 500
67 210,00
35
9 546
100 805,76
04/01/2026
74
26 500
269 240,00
7
2 504
25 490,72
04/02/2026
64
21 450
227 370,00
04/07/2026
17
12 001
132 371,03
27
12 000
132 720,00
04/08/2026
76
23 802
223 262,76
04/09/2026
4
2 000
19 540,00
49
16 000
161 280,00
04/10/2026
51
17 500
168 875,00
9
2 500
24 550,00
04/13/2026
41
13 500
131 625,00
56
14 500
143 695,00
04/14/2026
54
15 910
154 008,80
9
4 000
39 280,00
04/15/2026
28
13 090
123 700,50
5
2 000
19 100,00
04/16/2026
21
7 500
70 650,00
46
12 000
114 720,00
04/17/2026
110
30 000
274 200,00
04/20/2026
33
12 000
109 320,00
04/21/2026
38
10 009
89 980,91
20
7 000
63 420,00
04/22/2026
2
513
4 668,30
39
11 000
102 080,00
04/23/2026
7
3 001
28 479,49
32
11 000
105 270,00
04/24/2026
10
4 500
42 615,00
24
8 000
76 960,00
04/27/2026
12
3 499
33 135,53
20
6 979
66 440,08
04/28/2026
16
5 515
52 999,15
56
17 021
164 422,86
04/29/2026
13
4 535
43 717,40
42
15 500
150 815,00
04/30/2026
9
2 326
23 004,14
52
15 000
149 400,00
05/04/2026
29
9 674
95 675,86
9
3 550
35 429,00
05/05/2026
3
1 500
15 090,00
16
5 000
50 600,00
05/06/2026
64
20 500
200 900,00
05/07/2026
24
8 000
76 000,00
1
500
4 780,00
05/08/2026
5
2 000
19 120,00
19
6 500
62 335,00
05/11/2026
6
3 000
28 920,00
27
7 939
77 008,30
05/12/2026
6
2 000
19 220,00
19
7 500
73 425,00
05/13/2026
12
5 050
49 692,00
30
8 500
84 405,00
05/14/2026
23
4 950
48 708,00
24
8 133
81 167,34
05/15/2026
12
2 138
21 615,18
30
7 367
74 775,05
05/18/2026
27
9 862
100 493,78
36
11 500
118 680,00
05/19/2026
27
7 150
73 573,50
16
6 500
67 405,00
05/20/2026
37
12 350
126 217,00
16
5 047
52 387,86
05/21/2026
28
8 000
80 240,00
16
6 500
65 845,00
05/22/2026
44
11 000
108 020,00
14
5 500
54 450,00
05/25/2026
38
11 000
105 930,00
05/26/2026
1
500
4 750,00
8
3 001
29 229,74
05/27/2026
64
20 500
193 315,00
05/28/2026
11
4 487
40 921,44
4
2 000
18 520,00
05/29/2026
31
7 656
69 057,12
06/01/2026
15
5 000
45 250,00
27
9 000
82 530,00
06/02/2026
33
10 819
97 046,43
14
4 000
36 120,00
06/03/2026
52
16 500
152 625,00
06/04/2026
39
9 000
81 810,00
7
2 037
18 577,44
06/05/2026
18
4 672
41 907,84
34
9 963
91 559,97
06/08/2026
18
7 000
64 960,00
31
11 500
108 905,00
06/09/2026
39
11 000
100 980,00
16
2 007
18 685,17
06/10/2026
17
6 000
54 180,00
27
9 500
87 305,00
06/11/2026
13
3 359
31 205,11
29
8 952
83 522,16
06/12/2026
47
17 641
155 770,03
18
3 500
31 535,00
06/15/2026
47
17 000
145 860,00
06/16/2026
23
9 500
79 515,00
06/17/2026
15
5 000
41 600,00
24
5 500
46 255,00
06/18/2026
31
12 500
102 375,00
06/19/2026
12
4 500
36 225,00
11
3 254
26 292,32
06/22/2026
11
4 000
32 600,00
26
8 361
69 312,69
06/23/2026
23
7 188
58 079,04
31
8 187
67 051,53
06/24/2026
56
19 812
156 911,04
06/25/2026
26
10 000
75 900,00
14
6 000
45 900,00
06/26/2026
20
6 000
46 020,00
15
5 503
42 483,16
06/29/2026
15
4 500
34 425,00
17
4 500
34 695,00
06/30/2026
7
2 591
20 002,52
19
6 210
48 251,70
For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/
This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By their very nature, forecasts involve risk and uncertainty insofar as they are based on events or circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production rates and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.
Maurel Prom is listed on Euronext Paris
SBF 120 CAC Mid 60 CAC Mid Small CAC All-Tradable Eligible PEA-PME and SRD
Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260702416190/en/
Contacts:
Maurel Prom
Shareholder relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45
ir@maureletprom.fr
NewCap
Investor/media relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53
maureletprom@newcap.eu