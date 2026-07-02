Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 302026:

129,263 shares

€ 713,686.70

During the first half of 2026:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,305

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,559

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,397,422 shares for 11,877,439.34

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,395,420 shares for 11,709,697.35

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2025 on the liquidity account: 127,261 shares and 868,071.01;





in the second half of 2025:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,095

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,177

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,582,234 shares for 7,829,728.73

Traded volume on sell side on semester:: 1,611,368 shares for 8,059,113.06

the following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the effective date of the contract on March 1, 2023:

117,899 shares

€671,391.40

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Total 3 305 1 397 422 11 877 439,34 3 559 1 395 420 11 709 697,35 01/02/2026 39 25 000 140 500,00 01/05/2026 7 4 000 23 880,00 37 32 000 193 920,00 01/06/2026 49 25 285 150 192,90 45 21 316 130 880,24 01/07/2026 71 26 175 149 459,25 29 13 668 78 454,32 01/08/2026 40 18 000 101 700,00 31 14 231 81 401,32 01/09/2026 63 31 000 182 900,00 01/12/2026 35 18 000 106 200,00 27 16 418 97 687,10 01/13/2026 3 2 476 14 756,96 47 31 000 186 620,00 01/14/2026 10 6 000 36 000,00 30 21 000 128 100,00 01/15/2026 108 32 000 192 960,00 9 3 354 20 392,32 01/16/2026 8 3 000 18 090,00 69 27 000 165 780,00 01/19/2026 39 20 082 122 701,02 9 3 000 18 510,00 01/20/2026 38 13 000 78 130,00 41 17 015 102 940,75 01/21/2026 19 13 165 79 779,90 46 24 371 149 637,94 01/22/2026 26 20 000 124 200,00 55 19 052 118 884,48 01/23/2026 2 1 000 6 280,00 37 14 000 88 480,00 01/26/2026 22 9 000 57 780,00 01/27/2026 15 11 000 71 280,00 28 10 400 67 808,00 01/28/2026 24 12 799 84 473,40 26 5 487 36 378,81 01/29/2026 34 6 400 43 072,00 01/30/2026 43 33 000 218 130,00 12 3 261 21 750,87 02/02/2026 44 26 000 163 280,00 30 20 000 129 800,00 02/03/2026 35 16 595 108 365,35 53 18 000 118 440,00 02/04/2026 16 11 019 74 378,25 53 26 000 176 020,00 02/05/2026 35 22 981 156 270,80 46 20 000 137 200,00 02/06/2026 44 22 000 149 600,00 48 23 735 162 347,40 02/09/2026 10 6 000 41 160,00 31 20 000 141 200,00 02/10/2026 39 22 032 157 749,12 30 20 000 144 000,00 02/11/2026 1 1 7,21 34 10 000 73 000,00 02/12/2026 10 4 000 29 920,00 26 4 200 31 626,00 02/13/2026 24 14 000 102 620,00 35 14 000 105 420,00 02/16/2026 66 40 000 296 800,00 34 22 000 165 660,00 02/17/2026 51 34 000 258 060,00 14 10 000 77 100,00 02/18/2026 2 1 000 7 560,00 38 19 000 144 970,00 02/19/2026 31 22 000 178 860,00 02/20/2026 18 9 000 76 770,00 20 5 200 45 032,00 02/23/2026 3 3 000 25 680,00 51 6 601 57 428,70 02/24/2026 1 1 000 8 890,00 25 4 200 37 422,00 02/25/2026 1 1 000 9 090,00 16 3 000 27 330,00 02/26/2026 67 39 000 349 830,00 12 4 000 36 240,00 02/27/2026 32 23 000 205 620,00 25 14 000 126 280,00 03/02/2026 80 30 000 282 300,00 03/03/2026 15 10 562 98 543,46 41 14 000 132 720,00 03/04/2026 32 22 204 210 938,00 31 9 000 86 490,00 03/05/2026 38 22 546 213 961,54 42 10 400 99 944,00 03/06/2026 27 12 932 120 267,60 39 13 501 126 369,36 03/09/2026 21 14 131 133 961,88 59 19 999 192 790,36 03/10/2026 58 26 625 246 813,75 44 15 500 149 730,00 03/11/2026 8 8 000 77 360,00 38 17 000 166 770,00 03/12/2026 5 4 000 39 080,00 61 24 000 246 960,00 03/13/2026 25 16 505 169 836,45 64 22 000 231 880,00 03/16/2026 54 23 000 243 340,00 13 4 550 49 140,00 03/17/2026 34 12 500 131 750,00 54 19 550 209 380,50 03/18/2026 16 13 000 137 800,00 41 12 505 135 304,10 03/19/2026 38 14 495 161 474,30 03/20/2026 53 30 000 330 300,00 03/23/2026 83 40 000 425 600,00 16 10 000 108 600,00 03/24/2026 37 13 000 133 250,00 38 24 086 249 290,10 03/25/2026 81 23 707 232 328,60 28 21 497 215 829,88 03/26/2026 20 7 000 70 910,00 44 25 503 259 875,57 03/27/2026 36 12 000 123 000,00 29 13 028 134 709,52 03/30/2026 1 500 5 170,00 49 21 386 223 697,56 03/31/2026 25 6 500 67 210,00 35 9 546 100 805,76 04/01/2026 74 26 500 269 240,00 7 2 504 25 490,72 04/02/2026 64 21 450 227 370,00 04/07/2026 17 12 001 132 371,03 27 12 000 132 720,00 04/08/2026 76 23 802 223 262,76 04/09/2026 4 2 000 19 540,00 49 16 000 161 280,00 04/10/2026 51 17 500 168 875,00 9 2 500 24 550,00 04/13/2026 41 13 500 131 625,00 56 14 500 143 695,00 04/14/2026 54 15 910 154 008,80 9 4 000 39 280,00 04/15/2026 28 13 090 123 700,50 5 2 000 19 100,00 04/16/2026 21 7 500 70 650,00 46 12 000 114 720,00 04/17/2026 110 30 000 274 200,00 04/20/2026 33 12 000 109 320,00 04/21/2026 38 10 009 89 980,91 20 7 000 63 420,00 04/22/2026 2 513 4 668,30 39 11 000 102 080,00 04/23/2026 7 3 001 28 479,49 32 11 000 105 270,00 04/24/2026 10 4 500 42 615,00 24 8 000 76 960,00 04/27/2026 12 3 499 33 135,53 20 6 979 66 440,08 04/28/2026 16 5 515 52 999,15 56 17 021 164 422,86 04/29/2026 13 4 535 43 717,40 42 15 500 150 815,00 04/30/2026 9 2 326 23 004,14 52 15 000 149 400,00 05/04/2026 29 9 674 95 675,86 9 3 550 35 429,00 05/05/2026 3 1 500 15 090,00 16 5 000 50 600,00 05/06/2026 64 20 500 200 900,00 05/07/2026 24 8 000 76 000,00 1 500 4 780,00 05/08/2026 5 2 000 19 120,00 19 6 500 62 335,00 05/11/2026 6 3 000 28 920,00 27 7 939 77 008,30 05/12/2026 6 2 000 19 220,00 19 7 500 73 425,00 05/13/2026 12 5 050 49 692,00 30 8 500 84 405,00 05/14/2026 23 4 950 48 708,00 24 8 133 81 167,34 05/15/2026 12 2 138 21 615,18 30 7 367 74 775,05 05/18/2026 27 9 862 100 493,78 36 11 500 118 680,00 05/19/2026 27 7 150 73 573,50 16 6 500 67 405,00 05/20/2026 37 12 350 126 217,00 16 5 047 52 387,86 05/21/2026 28 8 000 80 240,00 16 6 500 65 845,00 05/22/2026 44 11 000 108 020,00 14 5 500 54 450,00 05/25/2026 38 11 000 105 930,00 05/26/2026 1 500 4 750,00 8 3 001 29 229,74 05/27/2026 64 20 500 193 315,00 05/28/2026 11 4 487 40 921,44 4 2 000 18 520,00 05/29/2026 31 7 656 69 057,12 06/01/2026 15 5 000 45 250,00 27 9 000 82 530,00 06/02/2026 33 10 819 97 046,43 14 4 000 36 120,00 06/03/2026 52 16 500 152 625,00 06/04/2026 39 9 000 81 810,00 7 2 037 18 577,44 06/05/2026 18 4 672 41 907,84 34 9 963 91 559,97 06/08/2026 18 7 000 64 960,00 31 11 500 108 905,00 06/09/2026 39 11 000 100 980,00 16 2 007 18 685,17 06/10/2026 17 6 000 54 180,00 27 9 500 87 305,00 06/11/2026 13 3 359 31 205,11 29 8 952 83 522,16 06/12/2026 47 17 641 155 770,03 18 3 500 31 535,00 06/15/2026 47 17 000 145 860,00 06/16/2026 23 9 500 79 515,00 06/17/2026 15 5 000 41 600,00 24 5 500 46 255,00 06/18/2026 31 12 500 102 375,00 06/19/2026 12 4 500 36 225,00 11 3 254 26 292,32 06/22/2026 11 4 000 32 600,00 26 8 361 69 312,69 06/23/2026 23 7 188 58 079,04 31 8 187 67 051,53 06/24/2026 56 19 812 156 911,04 06/25/2026 26 10 000 75 900,00 14 6 000 45 900,00 06/26/2026 20 6 000 46 020,00 15 5 503 42 483,16 06/29/2026 15 4 500 34 425,00 17 4 500 34 695,00 06/30/2026 7 2 591 20 002,52 19 6 210 48 251,70

For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By their very nature, forecasts involve risk and uncertainty insofar as they are based on events or circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production rates and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed on Euronext Paris

SBF 120 CAC Mid 60 CAC Mid Small CAC All-Tradable Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260702416190/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Shareholder relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Investor/media relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

maureletprom@newcap.eu