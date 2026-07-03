

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer Group Ltd. (BAER.SW) on Friday appointed Peter Burrill as Chief Financial Officer and a member of its Executive Board, effective August 17.



Burrill will take over from Evie Kostakis, whose departure was announced in April.



Kostakis will remain until completing an orderly handover.



Burrill joins the company from Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L), where he most recently served as interim Group Chief Financial Officer.



Julius Baer Group is currently 0.17% lesser at CHF 71.72 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.



Standard Chartered is currently trading 0.67% higher at GBp 2,104 on the London Stock Exchange.



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