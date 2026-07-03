Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(ESM:8GW) announces that it has received notices of exercise of warrants over 1,349,255 new ordinary shares of €0.0001 each in the share capital of the Company at a price of 1.30 pence per share ("the Warrant Shares"). In addition, the Company received a notice of exercise of warrants over 1,225,000 new ordinary shares of €0.0001 each at a price of 1.00 pence per share ("the Broker Shares"). The warrants were granted in conjunction with the Placing announced on 10 June 2025. The Company has approved the issue of the Warrant Shares and the Broker Shares with gross proceeds amounting to £29,790,32.

Settlement and Dealing

Application will be made to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") and Euronext Growth for a total of 2,574,255 ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading. Dealings on AIM and Euronext Growth are expected to commence on or around 9 July 2026 ("Admission").

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Great Western advises that the total number of ordinary shares of €0.0001 each in issue (with voting rights) will be 435,716,781 following the issue of the Warrant Shares and the Broker Shares. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Great Western under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Transparency Rules.

For further information visit www.greatwesternmining.com or contact:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Brian Hall, Chairman Ed Loye, CEO c/o St Brides greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk Max Williams, Finance Director Davy Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker Brian Garrahy +353 (0)1 679 6363 Shard Capital Partners Joint Broker Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar +44 (0)20 7186 9008 St Brides Partners Financial PR Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

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SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/great-western-mining-corporation-plc-announces-exercise-of-warrants-and-issue-of-1186376