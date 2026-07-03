

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - SIA Engineering Company Limited or SIAEC and Air India Limited have signed a legally non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore collaboration opportunities in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO). The initiative is aimed at supporting India's development as a global aviation MRO hub.



The MOU seeks to strengthen ties between the two companies by leveraging SIAEC's technical expertise in MRO and Air India's extensive airline operations network. Together, they plan to jointly develop a world-class MRO ecosystem in India that can meet the growing demands of both domestic and regional aviation markets.



As part of this collaboration, the parties may consider forming a joint venture MRO facility in India. This potential venture would serve the increasing needs of the aviation industry, enhancing India's position in the global MRO landscape.



Air India is an associated company of Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), which holds a 25.1% stake in the airline. Mr. Goh Choon Phong, Director of SIAEC and Chief Executive Officer of SIA, also serves on the board of directors of Air India, further reinforcing the strategic alignment between the two organizations.



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