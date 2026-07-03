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WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Stuttgart
03.07.26 | 21:56
24,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,70024,85019:04
24,70024,85003.07.
Dow Jones News
03.07.2026 17:39 Uhr
347 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Kaufman & Broad SA: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement For Kaufman & Broad SA 30 June 2026

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 30 june 2026 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 30 june 2026 
03-Jul-2026 / 17:04 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Press release 
 
Paris, July 3rd, 2026 

Half-year liquidity contract statement 
for kaufman & broad SA 

In accordance with the liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad SA with the bank Rothschild Martin Maurel on June 
30th, 2026, the liquidity account held the following assets: 

   --         Securities: 3 000 
   --         Cash: EUR1,398,596 
  
 
Over the period from 01/01/2026 to 06/30/2026, a total of: 

        Number of transactions carried out    Number of shares traded    Amount in EUR of transactions 
 
Purchase    5,071                  260,601            7,438,638.96 
 
Sale      4,783                  257,601            7,362,596.08

Reminding liquidity contract on December 31st, 2025, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: 0

-- Cash: EUR1 474 639

About Rothschild & Co:

Following the reorganization within the Rothschild & Co group and the transfer of Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel's market-making activities to Rothschild & Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter has assumed management of the liquidity agreement for Kaufman & Broad [Euronext Paris FR0004007813] effective July 1, 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity agreement or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are disclosed in the semiannual reports

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

Contacts 

Chief Financial Officer 
 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
 
Press relations 
 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
 
As a developer and urban planner, Kaufman & Broad works alongside and for local authorities and its customers. Through 
its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of 
apartment buildings, single-family homes, managed residences (for students and seniors), retail outlets, logistics 
platforms and office buildings. The Group's employees share the conviction that building is acting! Acting for people 
by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its appeal and development, and acting 
for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of the construction and use of buildings every day. All of the Group's 
developments play a positive role in the ecological transition, and are innovative in their efforts to create a greener 
city 
 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 27, 2026 with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.26-0156. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Half-year Liquidity contract June 30 2026_VUK VDef

2360148 03-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2360148&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2026 11:04 ET (15:04 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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