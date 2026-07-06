Trinasolar: Trina Solar Advances Sustainable Development in the Renewable Energy Industry Through Comprehensive ESG Actions

SHANGHAI, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the global wave of dual-carbon transformation, ESG has become a critical capability for renewable energy companies to compete globally and create long-term value. Recently, Trina Net-zero Forum was launched under the theme of "Leading the New Era of Net Zero: Decoding Trinasolar's ESG Strategic Blueprint," The program brought together industry experts, international certification organizations, and professional consulting institutions to discuss Trinasolar's ESG strategy, green practices, and achievements in global sustainable development.

Strategic Leadership: Building a Comprehensive ESG Framework to Support Global Sustainable Growth

As a benchmark for ESG development in the renewable energy industry, Trinasolar has embedded sustainability into its business operations and long-term strategy. Guided by the SOLAR philosophy-Sustainability, Optimization, Leading, Action, and Responsibility-the company has established a comprehensive ESG management framework that integrates ESG principles into both strategic planning and daily operations. Trinasolar's strong performance across environmental, social, and governance dimensions has been acknowledged through Fitch Ratings' ESG assessment, while multiple international certifications from BSI further demonstrate the company's alignment with global management standards.

Action in Practice: Building Sustainable Development Capabilities Across E, S, and G Dimensions

E: Advancing Green Manufacturing and Low-Carbon Transformation Through Full Lifecycle Sustainability

As a global leader in photovoltaics, Trinasolar is advancing the low-carbon transformation of its operations and supply chain. The company promotes zero-carbon manufacturing, expands renewable energy use, and strengthens energy, water, and carbon management through digital technologies. By integrating green practices across manufacturing, product delivery, and lifecycle management, Trinasolar continuously enhances the environmental value of its products and solutions. It also extends the impact of clean energy through innovative projects such as solar-powered desert restoration and integrated solar-fishery systems.

S: Strengthening Corporate Responsibility and Promoting Sustainable Supply Chains

ESG is not only about environmental performance, but also about a company's responsibility toward employees, suppliers, and society.

Trinasolar actively promotes sustainable supply chain development by strengthening ESG management and responsibility assessments for suppliers, encouraging partners across the value chain to improve their environmental and social performance. The company continues to provide ESG training and capability-building programs across its supply chain, supporting a more transparent, responsible, and sustainable industry ecosystem.

At the same time, Trinasolar places strong emphasis on employee health, safety, and development. The company continues to enhance its occupational health and safety management systems, maintaining strong safety performance over the years.

G: Strengthening Governance and Enhancing Corporate Resilience Through Global Standards

In corporate governance, Trinasolar continues to optimize its governance structure and align its practices with international best standards.

Trinasolar actively participates in global sustainability initiatives, improves board governance mechanisms, and strengthens risk management and compliance systems. Through transparent and standardized management practices, Trinasolar continues to enhance its long-term competitiveness and resilience.

Looking Ahead: Working with Global Partners to Build a Net-zero Future

Today, ESG has become a fundamental capability for renewable energy companies expanding into global markets. For Trinasolar, ESG is not only a strategic direction for corporate development, but also a pathway to accelerate energy transition and create long-term value.

Looking ahead, Trinasolar will continue to deepen its ESG practices by enhancing transparent governance, advancing higher-standard green manufacturing, and strengthening global operational capabilities - working with partners worldwide to drive the low-carbon transformation of the renewable energy industry and build a sustainable net-zero future.

Contact: Trinasolar Xu Le Branding@trinasolar.com