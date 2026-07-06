Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System now available in 20 countries worldwide

New web-based data platform Omnipod Discover simplifies diabetes insights for users, caregivers, and healthcare professionals

Omnipod 5 launch in Spain is compatible with Abbott and Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring systems

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products,today announced the commercial launch of its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System and its proprietary data management system Omnipod Discover in Spain, the Company's newest European market. Spain is the 26th country where Insulet sells Omnipod, and the 20th country where Omnipod 5 is available, further accelerating Insulet's mission to transform the lives of people with diabetes around the world.

"We're thrilled to introduce Omnipod 5 with Omnipod Discover to Spain-an important and dynamic market where we see a meaningful opportunity to support people with diabetes and the healthcare professionals who care for them," said Pat Crannell, Insulet Senior Vice President and International General Manager. "Our continued international expansion-including the launch of Omnipod 5 in 15 countries over the last 18 months-reflects the strength of our global growth strategy and passion of our teams. Every new market brings us closer to a world where diabetes demands less."

Spain is home to more than 4.6 million adults with diabetes, including an estimated 189,000 individuals (and more than 18,500 children and adolescents age 0-19) with type 1 diabetes, who rely on insulin to manage their condition.1

"Insulet understands that many people living with type 1 diabetes in Spain want tools that are simple and more intuitive, helping them feel safer and more confident. That is why the arrival of Omnipod 5 and Omnipod Discover are important steps towards easing the day-to-day demands of diabetes management while improving the quality of life for individuals and their families," said Dr. Rafael Bravo, specialist in Endocrinology and Vice President for Global Medical Affairs at Insulet.

Omnipod 5 is a tubeless automated insulin delivery system that helps simplify diabetes management by automatically adjusting insulin every five minutes to help improve glycemic outcomes, including better time in range and reduced HbA1c-without the need for multiple daily injections.2 The waterproof3, discreet, wearable Pod communicates with a sensor and proactively corrects for highs and helps protect against lows, day and night.4,5

In Spain, Omnipod 5 is indicated for people aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes and is compatible with the Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor and Dexcom G7 sensor.

Access and Availability in Spain

In Spain, Insulet continues to actively work in close coordination with health authorities, evaluation bodies, and the different autonomous communities to facilitate progressive and equitable access to innovative diabetes-management technologies. The Company's goal is to make Omnipod 5 and Omnipod Discover available to people with diabetes who may benefit from these technologies in full compliance with applicable regulatory and reimbursement requirements.

Omnipod Discover: Turning Data into Clear, Meaningful Insights

In Spain, Insulet is also launching Omnipod Discover,a proprietary retrospective data analytics and reporting platform designed for Omnipod 5 users, their caregivers, and healthcare providers.

Easily accessed through the web, Omnipod Discover transforms diabetes data into clear, actionable insights that can help inform therapy discussions and support more personalized care. The platform is designed to simplify how users and healthcare providers engage with Omnipod 5 data by highlighting relevant trends and creating easy-to-understand reports that support more informed diabetes management. With a simple and intuitive user experience, Omnipod Discover supports Insulet's mission, simplifies diabetes care and gives confidence to both healthcare providers and people with diabetes.

Omnipod Discover was first launched in five Middle Eastern countries in early 2026 and will continue expanding to additional Omnipod 5 countries over the coming year.

1Spain Diabetes Prevalence Health Data IDF Atlas

2 Wilmot E, et al. Presented at: ATTD; March 19-22, 2025; Amsterdam, NL. A 13-week randomized, parallel-group clinical trial conducted among 188 participants (age 4-70) with type 1 diabetes in France, Belgium, and the U.K., comparing the safety and effectiveness of the Omnipod 5 System versus multiple daily injections with CGM.

3 The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 7.6 meters (25 feet) for 60 minutes. The Omnipod 5 Controller is not waterproof.

4 Sherr JL, et al. Diabetes Care (2022). Study in 80 people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) aged 2 5.9 years involving two weeks standard diabetes therapy followed by three months Omnipod 5 use in Automated Mode.

5 Brown et al. Diabetes Care (2021). Study in 240 people with T1D aged 6 70 years involving two weeks standard diabetes therapy followed by three months Omnipod 5 use in Automated Mode.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet's flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, visit Insulet.com or omnipod.com.

©2026 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved. The sensor housing, FreeStyle, Libre, and related brand marks are marks of Abbott and used with permission. Dexcom is a registered trademark of Dexcom, Inc. and used with permission. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2026 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Clare Trachtman

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@insulet.com



Media:

Cristal Downing

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

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