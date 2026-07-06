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WKN: 931444 | ISIN: SE0000526626 | Ticker-Symbol: W98
Frankfurt
06.07.26 | 08:02
6,640 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRO SYSTEMATION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICRO SYSTEMATION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8407,96021:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2026 14:00 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Micro Systemation AB: MSAB (Micro Systemation AB, publ) provides preliminary revenue update for the second quarter of 2026

Based on preliminary figures, MSAB estimates that revenue for the second quarter will amount to SEK 122 million (SEK 81 million), representing a 50 percent increase compared with the second quarter of the previous year. The revenue increase is not expected to have had any significant impact on costs during the quarter.

Revenue may vary between quarters and can be affected by individual deals. For the full year, the company maintains previously communicated long-term financial targets.

The interim report for the period April-June 2026 will be published on 16th July 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Gille, CEO MSAB, peter.gille@msab.com
Tony Forsgren, CFO MSAB, tony.forsgren@msab.com

About MSAB:

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analysing data in seized mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software for law enforcement organizations, such as police, defence, and customs. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. www.msab.com

This information is information that Micro Systemation is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-06 14:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.