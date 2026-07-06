Micro Systemation AB: MSAB (Micro Systemation AB, publ) provides preliminary revenue update for the second quarter of 2026

Based on preliminary figures, MSAB estimates that revenue for the second quarter will amount to SEK 122 million (SEK 81 million), representing a 50 percent increase compared with the second quarter of the previous year. The revenue increase is not expected to have had any significant impact on costs during the quarter.

Revenue may vary between quarters and can be affected by individual deals. For the full year, the company maintains previously communicated long-term financial targets.

The interim report for the period April-June 2026 will be published on 16th July 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Gille, CEO MSAB, peter.gille@msab.com

Tony Forsgren, CFO MSAB, tony.forsgren@msab.com

About MSAB:

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analysing data in seized mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software for law enforcement organizations, such as police, defence, and customs. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. www.msab.com

This information is information that Micro Systemation is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-06 14:00 CEST.