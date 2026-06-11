Beijer Ref AB: MSAB becomes the largest shareholder in Beijer Ref in terms of voting rights

Press release

Melker Schörling AB (MSAB) has entered into an agreement to acquire all of EQT's and Peter Jessen Jürgensen's outstanding A-shares in Beijer Ref AB (publ) for an undisclosed premium. As a result of the transaction, MSAB will become the largest shareholder in Beijer Ref in terms of voting rights, holding 14.1 percent of the votes and 2.1 percent of the share capital.

The transaction marks the start of a long-term change of ownership, with MSAB intending to gradually increase its stake in Beijer Ref, focusing on continued industrial development and long-term value creation.

MSAB and Per Bertland have simultaneously entered into a mutual right of first refusal agreement regarding their holdings of A-shares in the company.

As the largest shareholder in terms of voting rights, MSAB will appoint the chair of the Nomination Committee when it is formed in September, in accordance with Beijer Ref's instructions for the Nomination Committee.

"For many years, EQT has been an important and committed owner that has contributed significantly to Beijer Ref's development and position. The Board would like to extend its warmest thanks to EQT for the excellent cooperation and their significant contributions, and looks forward to continuing to work together. We would also like to thank Peter Jessen Jürgensen for his valuable contribution to the company's development and are delighted that Peter is simultaneously reinvesting in Beijer Ref by increasing his holding of B-shares", says Per Bertland, Chairperson of the Board.

"At the same time, we welcome MSAB as our new majority shareholder. MSAB represents a long-term, industrial ownership approach that is fully in line with Beijer Ref's strategy and ambitions for the future. We look forward to a close and constructive partnership", continues Per Bertland.

"We look forward with great confidence to becoming a long-term and committed owner in Beijer Ref. We have been following the company for some time and are impressed by what has been achieved. As an active and long-term owner, we look forward to working closely with the board and management and to contributing to the company's continued industrial and global growth", says MSAB Chairperson Mikael Ekdahl.

Beijer Ref's operations, strategy and financial targets are not affected by the transaction.

The transaction is conditional upon MSAB, following notification to the Inspectorate of Strategic Products in accordance with the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (2023:560), receiving a decision from the agency either to take no further action on the notification or to approve the transaction.

Malmö, 11 June 2026

For further information, please contact:

Per Bertland

Chairperson of the Board, Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00

E-mail: info@beijerref.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

https://www.beijerref.com/