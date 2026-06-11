Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BTQ 73x. Kommt jetzt Delta?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMPX | ISIN: SE0015949748 | Ticker-Symbol: BRZ0
Tradegate
11.06.26 | 09:26
12,390 Euro
+8,21 % +0,940
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIJER REF AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIJER REF AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,24012,27011:39
12,25012,26011:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2026 09:00 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beijer Ref AB: MSAB becomes the largest shareholder in Beijer Ref in terms of voting rights

Press release

Melker Schörling AB (MSAB) has entered into an agreement to acquire all of EQT's and Peter Jessen Jürgensen's outstanding A-shares in Beijer Ref AB (publ) for an undisclosed premium. As a result of the transaction, MSAB will become the largest shareholder in Beijer Ref in terms of voting rights, holding 14.1 percent of the votes and 2.1 percent of the share capital.

The transaction marks the start of a long-term change of ownership, with MSAB intending to gradually increase its stake in Beijer Ref, focusing on continued industrial development and long-term value creation.

MSAB and Per Bertland have simultaneously entered into a mutual right of first refusal agreement regarding their holdings of A-shares in the company.

As the largest shareholder in terms of voting rights, MSAB will appoint the chair of the Nomination Committee when it is formed in September, in accordance with Beijer Ref's instructions for the Nomination Committee.

"For many years, EQT has been an important and committed owner that has contributed significantly to Beijer Ref's development and position. The Board would like to extend its warmest thanks to EQT for the excellent cooperation and their significant contributions, and looks forward to continuing to work together. We would also like to thank Peter Jessen Jürgensen for his valuable contribution to the company's development and are delighted that Peter is simultaneously reinvesting in Beijer Ref by increasing his holding of B-shares", says Per Bertland, Chairperson of the Board.

"At the same time, we welcome MSAB as our new majority shareholder. MSAB represents a long-term, industrial ownership approach that is fully in line with Beijer Ref's strategy and ambitions for the future. We look forward to a close and constructive partnership", continues Per Bertland.

"We look forward with great confidence to becoming a long-term and committed owner in Beijer Ref. We have been following the company for some time and are impressed by what has been achieved. As an active and long-term owner, we look forward to working closely with the board and management and to contributing to the company's continued industrial and global growth", says MSAB Chairperson Mikael Ekdahl.

Beijer Ref's operations, strategy and financial targets are not affected by the transaction.

The transaction is conditional upon MSAB, following notification to the Inspectorate of Strategic Products in accordance with the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (2023:560), receiving a decision from the agency either to take no further action on the notification or to approve the transaction.

Malmö, 11 June 2026

For further information, please contact:

Per Bertland
Chairperson of the Board, Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00
E-mail: info@beijerref.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.
https://www.beijerref.com/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.