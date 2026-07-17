

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - HVAC and refrigeration products distributor Beijer Ref AB (BRZ0.F) on Friday reported higher second-quarter earnings, mainly driven by sales growth.



Profit before tax increased to SEK 1.119 billion from SEK 1.058 billion a year earlier.



Operating profit (EBIT) grew to SEK 1.241 billion from SEK 1.185 billion.



EBITA excluding items affecting comparability rose 5.1% to SEK 1.301 billion from SEK 1.238 billion last year.



Net profit increased to SEK 834 million or SEK 1.63 per share from SEK 793 million or SEK 1.56 per share a year ago.



Net sales rose to SEK 10.785 billion from SEK 10.181 billion last year.



Beijer Ref shares are currently down 4.77% at EUR 12.57 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



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