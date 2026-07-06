Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Independent Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference, is pleased to announce THE 2026 Student Partnership Program winners for 2026 and the beneficiary of the 2026 She-Co Initiative.

Joanne Jobin, Founder and CEO, stated, "I am deeply grateful to the 2026 Student Program Partners for their commitment to funding this program and for taking the time to meet and interact directly with our students. Since its launch in 2023, the program has introduced approximately 200 students to the mining industry, with many returning annually to network, learn more, or volunteer. It is now recognized as one of the largest fully funded conference programs in North America, offering students interested in mining a unique opportunity to participate in THE Event. Program Partners and Industry Leaders facilitate this platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and experiential learning. This program is vital to THE Event's dedication to making real social impacts and supporting the goal of ensuring that potential future mining leaders have ample opportunities to be identified and to succeed." Jobin added, "As part of our ongoing dedication to industry sustainability through fostering the next generation of mining professionals, we plan to seek another partner to provide additional funding to create an opportunity for international students to participate in our 2027 program."

Student Partnership Program 2026:

THE Event and the Student Partnership Program Partners thank the volunteer students who helped manage this year's program: Dalena Vo, Adam Nouri, Fen Li Lim Siong Kee, Aiden Tunke, and Aisha Mohammed. We would also like to express our appreciation to Kristi Kulla from VOX Royalties for organizing this year's unique business case study as well as Centre des congrès de Québec and EXPav for the donation of the student room and AV equipment. This year, student teams selected an attending THE Event company and then applied the 2026 business case model to it. Three of ten teams were recognized as group track winners, with the final winner being selected by the lead sponsor, GLENCORE Canada. Additionally, an outstanding student was selected by the Student Program Partners.

IAMGOLD Corporation Team 8 Winners - Business Case Study Company: First Mining Gold Corp.

Justin Paquette - Université Laval

Iyesha Rupasinha Arachchige - University of Toronto

Yuyu Guo - Laurentian University

Ridouane Maiga - Université Laval

Yanxi Lin - Queens University

OR Royalties Inc. Team 10 Winners - Business Case Study Company: US Gold Corp.

Erik Giswold - Queen's University

Angelia Chin - University of Toronto

Jose Del Castillo - University of British Columbia

Mohamed Dhaoudi - Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

GLENCORE Canada Team 2 Winners - Business Case Study Company: NorthIsle Copper & Gold

Gerarldo Aventian - Queen's University

Alika Elliott - University of British Columbia

Anne-Peniel Michel - University of Ottawa

Mikael Ouare- Metropolitan State University

Stanislaus Farrel Kumalaputra - British Columbia Institute of Technology

Top Female Student chosen by the Partners: Penda-Anna Diagne - University of Ottawa

Top Male Student chosen by the Partners: Jean Thomas Parizeau-Breton - Université Laval

Outstanding "MVP" Student chosen by the students: Raymond Bhushan - University of Toronto

Glencore Canada Sheila Risbud, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Glencore Canada "At Glencore Canada, we believe that shaping a resilient and sustainable future for our industry begins with investing strategically in the young people who will make their career in it," said Sheila Risbud, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Glencore Canada. "THE 2026 Student Partnership Program is far more than just an introduction to the mining industry - it's a platform that provides emerging talent a way to bring fresh perspectives and challenge conventional thinking"

Heather Taylor, VP Sustainability & Communications at OR Royalties commented, "Sponsoring the Student Partnership Program at THE Mining Investment Event was a meaningful way for OR Royalties to give back to the industry. The initiative connected talented, passionate students with the leaders, ideas, and opportunities to foster a deeper understanding of the mining industry. Congratulations to all the students involved. We are proud to play a role in helping build the next generation of mining professionals and extend our sincere gratitude to THE Mining Investment Event for creating and championing this initiative."

"Preparing the next generation of mining professionals is vital to the long-term strength of our industry. We're proud to support THE 2026 Student Program at THE Mining Investment Event and to recognize the students whose talent and ambition stood out this year. Through initiatives like this-along with our internships, site tours, bursaries, and mentoring-we remain committed to helping emerging talent grow and to supporting a strong, sustainable future for the mining workforce." - Dorena Quinn, Chief People Officer, IAMGOLD Corporation

2026 She-Co Initiative Recipient - Moisson Rive-Sud

THE Event's She-Co Initiative is our way to continue making a positive difference in various communities, recognizing that mining companies operate everywhere and that mining touches almost every aspect of life in some way. Each year, a new CEO is selected to choose a meaningful cause, charity, or community program, where proceeds from THE Event and other donations can make real-world differences. This year, Mathieu Savard, President and CEO of Vior Gold Corporation, selected Moisson Rive-Sud, a non-profit food bank serving Longueil, Quebec, and nearby areas. The food bank's primary focus is to reduce food insecurity among the local residents.

We are proud to share that THE She-Co Initiative donated C$5,000 to Moisson Rive-Sud. This amount was matched by Vior Gold Corporation and again was matched personally by CEO Mathieu Savard and by Sean Roosen, CEO of Osisko Development, who also previously selected the 2025 SHE-Co recipient. As a result, the total donation to Moisson Rive-Sud reached C$20,000.

Mathieu Savard has also generously agreed to be responsible for selecting next year's SHE-Co CEO, who will then be responsible for choosing the recipient of the 2028 SHE-Co Initiative.

SAVE THE DATE:

International Mining Week - May 31 - June 5, 1017

THE Mining Investment Event - June 1 - 3, 2027

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Independent Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation, through its unique Student Partnership Program and SHE-Co Initiatives.

THE Event is one of the founding members of International Mining Week (IMW), which is also held in Quebec. The IMW supports other conferences and activities focused on the mining sector, bringing together international mining companies, related businesses, supply chain experts, investors, and public officials in one location to promote networking and collaborative meetings across the industry.

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Source: VID Media