

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Swedish construction firm Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST) announced on Tuesday that it has signed a contract worth $94 million, about 870 million Swedish Kronor, with an existing client to build a data center in Virginia, USA.



The contract will be booked in Skanska's U.S. order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.



Work covers a new single-story 17,700 square meter, 190,000 square foot, data center with four colocation data halls and administrative space on an existing campus. The scope includes full electrical, mechanical, civil, telecom and security systems, plus interior fit-out and site/utility work for 38.4 MW of capacity.



Construction will begin in October 2026 and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2028.



On the Stockholm stock exchange, shares of Skanska were gaining 0.15 percent, changing hands at 265.60 Swedish Kronor.



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