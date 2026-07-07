Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) ("F4" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that 5 of 6 target areas tested, returned anomalous radioactivity during the Murphy Lake program in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Highlights include the previously announced occurrence of visually identified pitchblende in hole ML26-015 (see news release dated June 2, 2026). The completed 4092m, 9-hole drill program has defined two prospective mineralized corridors characterized by structural, alteration and radiometric signatures, which will form the focus of future follow-up exploration and drill testing. The Murphy Lake property is located 5km south of IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, the highest-grade uranium deposit in the world.

Drillhole ML26-023 was drilled in Target Area 3 and intersected anomalous radioactivity up to 400 cps over a total of 0.5 m in basement rocks just below the unconformity.

The final two drillholes (ML26-022, and ML26-023) were completed in Target Areas 6 and 3 respectively, on the Murphy Lake South Trend. The holes were testing two modelled conductors running parallel to the conductor that hosts historic mineralized drillhole ML22-006: 0.065% U3O₈ over 2.5 m (including 0.242% U3O₈ over 0.5 m) (see F3 uranium Corp news release dated August 10, 2022). Drillhole ML26-022 encountered limonite alteration in the sandstone above the unconformity and weakly altered shearzone in the basement.

Highlight Drill Holes:

ML26-023 (Target Area 3, Murphy Lake South Trend):

Handheld scintillometer readings >300 cps over a total of 0.5m (288.5 - 289.0 m), with a peak of 400 cps in the first basement intersected below the Athabasca Unconformity.

Corresponding anomalous downhole gamma readings >500 cps over a total of 3.2 m (286.1 - 287.7 m and 290.6 - 292.2 m) peaking at 2696.9 cps (Figure 3).

Program Update:

Nine holes have now been completed across 6 target areas. Anomalous radioactivity has been intersected in all but one of the target areas, with six of the nine holes returning elevated radioactivity and multiple holes displaying strong hydrothermal alteration at the unconformity.

The Murphy Lake project now has two distinct mineralized trends: the Murphy Lake South Trend, which hosts historic hole ML22-006 has been increased to a strike length of nearly 1.3km with 3 holes from the 2026 program intersecting anomalous radioactivity on the trend. In addition, the 2026 drill program has expanded on the previous drill results from hole ML22-012 and has now defined the Murphy Lake North Trend with anomalous radioactivity intersected over more than 330m of strike length.

Drilling concluded with a total of 4,092m, well above the original planned 2,500m.

Erik Sehn, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, commented:

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the 2026 summer Murphy Lake drill program, which marks a significant technical advancement for the project. The consistently encouraging results gave us the confidence to expand the program, and we significantly exceeded our initial target of 2,500 metres, completing more than 4,000 metres across nine drill holes. Following the intersection of anomalous radioactivity in five of the six target areas tested the program has defined two separate prospective trends: the Murphy Lake North Trend and the Murphy Lake South Trend. Highlighted by the visually identified pitchblende in hole ML26-015, drilling along the Murphy Lake North Trend has now intersected anomalous radioactivity over more than 330 metres of strike length. The Murphy Lake South Trend has been expanded to nearly 1.3 kilometres and was further strengthened by multiple intersections of strong alteration and anomalous radioactivity during this program, complementing the historical intersection in hole ML22-006 of 0.065% U3O₈ over 2.5 m, including 0.242% U3O₈ over 0.5 m. Together, these trends represent extensive prospective corridors that will be the focus of future exploration. We look forward to receiving the geochemistry results, which will further refine our interpretation of the system and help guide the next phase at Murphy Lake."

F4 is the operator of the fully funded program, with UraniumX Discovery Corp. earning up to a 70% interest pursuant to the option agreement (news release dated July 29, 2025).

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drill core (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m) Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elev Azi Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Max CPS ML26-022 180N 547858 6492045 436 293 -62 Exploration; no radioactivity >300cps 326.5 407 ML26-023 000 547300 6492036 440 293 -83 288.50 289.00 0.50 400 288.3 461

Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5 m

2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second

3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0 m





Figure 1. Murphy Lake 2026 Drill Program

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Figure 2. Line 180N Cross Section

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Figure 3. Line 000 Cross Section

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The natural gamma radiation detected in the drill core, as detailed in this news release, was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 spectrometer which has been calibrated by Radiation Solutions Inc. The Company designates readings exceeding 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer (occasionally referred to as a scintillometer in industry terminology; this stems from historical naming conventions and the shared functionality of detecting gamma radiation between a spectrometer and a scintillometer)-as "anomalous", readings above 10,000 cps as "highly radioactive", and readings surpassing 65,535 cps as "off-scale". The Company may also report radioactivity as measured with a downhole QL-40GR gamma probe from Mount Sopris. The Company designates readings exceeding 500 cps on the downhole gamma probe as "anomalous".

Readers are cautioned that handheld spectrometer (scintillometer) and downhole gamma probe readings are preliminary in nature, are not directly or consistently correlated to uranium grades determined by chemical assay, and should not be relied upon as a substitute for analytical results. All radiometric readings are subject to confirmation by laboratory assay.

Samples from the drill core are split into half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5 m downhole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS.

The Company considers uranium mineralization with assay results of greater than 1.0 weight % U3O₈ as "high grade" and results greater than 20.0 weight % U3O₈ as "ultra-high grade".

All depth measurements reported are downhole and true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

About Murphy Lake:

F4's 609-hectare Murphy Lake Property is located in the north-eastern corner of the Athabasca Basin, 30 km northwest of Orano's McClean Lake deposits, 5 km south of IsoEnergy's Hurricane Uranium Deposit and 4 km east of Cameco's La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone where drill hole Q22-040 intersected 29.9% U3O₈ over 7.0 m. The 2022 maiden drill program at the Murphy Lake Property consisted of 14 completed drillholes totaling 6,850 m; drill hole ML22-006 intersected 0.065% U3O₈ over 2.5 m from 322.5 m to 325.0 m, including 0.242% U3O₈ over 0.5 m.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & Chief Operating Officer of F4, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release also refers to neighboring properties in which F4 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Murphy Lake Property.

For additional information on the Murphy Lake Property, please refer to the National Instrument 43-101 Report titled "Technical Report For The Murphy Lake Project, NE Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada" effective March 20, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, led by the management and exploration team behind multiple uranium discoveries in the Basin, including most recently Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. The project portfolio comprises 16 wholly owned properties totaling approximately 157,000 hectares, several of which sit near established uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, NexGen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024. F4's exploration program is split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin, with the Company operating as both an explorer and project generator providing investors early-stage exposure to the Basin.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Ray Ashley"

Raymond Ashley, CEO

F4 Uranium Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds under the existing option agreement, and completion of the planned exploration program, are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: F4 Uranium Corp.