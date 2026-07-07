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WKN: A2AFQL | ISIN: SE0008015259 | Ticker-Symbol: 9IB
Frankfurt
07.07.26 | 08:01
6,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9606,11018:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 12:10 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics: Infant Bacterial Therapeutics CFO Leaves the Company

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Maria Ekdahl, will leave IBT on October 7. IBT plans to use an external consultant as CFO for the time being until a permanent solution is in place.

"I would like to thank Maria for her time with us and wish her every success in the future," said CEO Staffan Strömberg.

Contacts
Staffan Strömberg, CEO
Maria Ekdahl, CFO

info@ibtherapeutics.com

About IBT
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ("IBT") is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company's Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IBTB) since September 10, 2018.

IBT is a pharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop and commercialize drugs for diseases affecting premature babies.
IBT's main focus is the drug candidate IBP-9414, a formulated bacterial strain naturally found in human breast milk. IBP-9414, is expected to be the first product in the new class of biologics called "Live Biotherapeutic Products" for premature infants. The development of IBP-9414 is currently in its final stages.

In the recent Phase III Connection study in premature infants that was completed in July 2024, the group treated with IBP-9414 demonstrated a significant 27% reduction in all-cause mortality compared with the placebo group, meaning that widespread use of IBP-9414 could save more than 1000 patients annually in the US alone. The therapy has received both Breakthrough Therapy Designation (March 2025) for gastrointestinal related mortality and Rare Paediatric Disease Designation, reflecting its potential to address a significant unmet medical need.

The portfolio also includes additional drug candidates, IBP-1016, IBP-1118 and IBP-1122. IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a life-threatening and rare disorder in which children are born with externalized gastrointestinal organs. IBP-1118 to prevent retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), one of the leading causes of blindness in premature babies, and IBP-1122 to eliminate vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), which cause antibiotic-resistant hospital infections.
Through the development of these drugs, IBT can address medical needs where no sufficient treatments are available.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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