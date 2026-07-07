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WKN: A2ALDB | ISIN: FR0013176526 | Ticker-Symbol: VSA2
Stuttgart
07.07.26 | 17:31
13,030 Euro
-2,91 % -0,390
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALEO SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALEO SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,86512,94018:03
12,90512,94018:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 11:50 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves receives order from Valeo for accelerated production capacity

Gothenburg, 7 July 2026: Gapwaves today announced that it has received a new order from Valeo for additional and accelerated production capacity for the high-volume manufacturing of waveguide antennas supplied to Valeo. The order value amounts to approximately 6 MSEK, and the revenue is expected during the second half of 2026.

Production for Valeo commenced in June 2025 at Gapwaves' pilot facility in Gothenburg and was subsequently transferred during Q2 2026 to Frencken Group's facility in Chuzhou, China, for high-volume manufacturing. The order concerns the acceleration of a planned capacity expansion at the same facility.

"The fact that Valeo is now choosing to invest further in order to make production capacity available earlier than planned is a strong confirmation of the strength of the collaboration with Gapwaves and our joint initiative. It shows that Valeo is seeing increased demand and wants to ensure that, together, we can meet these needs for higher volume and shorter lead times," says Jonas Ehinger, CEO of Gapwaves.

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:
Jonas Ehinger, CEO?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)
Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52
E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?
www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)
Gapwaves AB (publ) develops wireless solutions based on unique and patented waveguide technology for millimetre-wave applications. Our products are primarily used in antennas for radar systems enabling autonomous driving and advanced safety solutions within the automotive industry. Through collaborations with leading players in the sector, we contribute to the development of safer and more efficient transport systems. The technology is cost-efficient, combines high performance with a compact design and is also suitable for industrial automation, telecommunications, smart cities, and civil-military applications - areas where precision and reliability are crucial. Gapwaves was founded in 2011 from research at Chalmers University of Technology and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (GAPW B).

This information is information that Gapwaves is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-07 11:49 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.