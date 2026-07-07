Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) ("MultiSensor AI," "MSAI," or the "Company"), a pioneer in early threat detection and condition-based monitoring, today announced the appointment of James Newman to Vice President of Strategy and Product.

Newman brings more than 25 years of experience across industrial technology, engineering, and digital transformation, including deep expertise in product strategy, go-to-market execution, and portfolio management for industrial AI and SaaS technology platforms. Prior to joining MSAI, Newman held senior product and market strategy roles at Augury, where he helped lead product strategy for an AI-driven predictive maintenance platform. He joined MSAI in January 2026 as Senior Director of Product Enablement and has since helped advance the company's product strategy, innovation roadmap, and customer-focused enablement efforts.

At MSAI, Newman has established the product enablement function to further connect product development with the needs of reliability and maintenance teams in the field. He has also developed MSAI's innovation roadmap, which serves as the foundation for the company's long-term product strategy and growth priorities.

"In a short period of time, James has had a meaningful impact on our organization and the direction of our platform," said Asim Akram, Chief Executive Officer of MultiSensor AI. "His work advancing our long-term innovation roadmap and product planning processes reflects exactly the kind of customer-grounded approach we plan to scale. This promotion recognizes what he's already delivered and positions him to drive even greater impact as we execute on our growth strategy."

The appointment reflects MSAI's continued investment in product leadership as it expands across industrial, logistics, data center, and other high-automation environments. Newman's expanded role is the latest in a series of senior appointments across sales, engineering, and executive leadership. This effort from MSAI aims to build a leadership team with the expertise to position its integrated reliability and early threat detection solutions for broader customer adoption.

"MSAI is addressing a critical need for organizations seeking earlier, more actionable visibility into asset health and operational risk," said Newman. "I'm excited to continue working with the team to advance a product strategy that connects innovation directly to customer value and helps reliability and maintenance teams make more informed decisions earlier."

To see how MultiSensor AI helps teams detect early signs of equipment degradation, visit multisensorai.com/software/msai-connect.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI is a multi-sensor condition intelligence solution for high-throughput and highly automated industrial operations. By unifying thermal, vibration, environmental, and visual sensor data in a single solution, MultiSensor AI enables reliability teams to proactively protect uptime, reduce maintenance costs, enhance safety, and extend the useful life of their most critical assets. For more information, visit www.multisensorai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "would" or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's expectations regarding its strategic priorities and objectives, future plans and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.

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Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.