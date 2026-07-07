

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Equinor ASA (EQNR) announced that it has been awarded, on behalf of partners, contracts worth around NOK 6 billion for four subsea projects on the Norwegian continental shelf.



The company added that TechnipFMC will deliver subsea production systems for Brime, Omega Sør and Tyrihans Nord. Meanwhile, OneSubsea will deliver the subsea production system for the TWIN project, as well as umbilicals for all the projects.



Moreover, Ocean Installer will install and connect the subsea facilities, control cables and flexible pipelines, whereas NOV will deliver flexible pipelines to Omega Sør, Tyrihans Nord and Brime.



Overall, the four projects will contribute between 130 and 220 million barrels of oil equivalent to future production from the Norwegian continental shelf.



In the pre-market hours, EQNR is trading at $32.79, up 2.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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