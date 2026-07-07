Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract implemented by Arkema (Paris:AKE) with NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of 30 June 2026, the following assets were held in the dedicated liquidity account:

174,282 shares

€3,982,190

For the period from 01 January 2026 to 30 June 2026, the following transactions have been carried out:

Number of executed transactions on buy side: 10,783

Number of executed transactions on sell side: 10,222

Traded volume on buy side: 1,440,045 shares for a total amount of €83,615,106

Traded volume on sell side: 1,407,708 shares for a total amount of €81,869,519

As a reminder, the resources allocated as of the implementation of the liquidity contract amounted to €15,000,000.

BUY SELL Date of transaction Number of transactions Number of shares Amount (€) Number of transactions Number of shares Amount (€) Total 10,783 1,440,045 83,615,106 10,222 1,407,708 81,869,519 02/01/2026 97 11,980 620,592 97 15,030 780,068 05/01/2026 59 9,900 518,079 62 9,000 475,481 06/01/2026 73 10,341 534,411 132 17,309 908,732 07/01/2026 97 14,400 762,246 77 11,320 602,100 08/01/2026 97 12,541 642,441 83 13,100 675,849 09/01/2026 56 9,277 489,058 129 16,280 861,890 12/01/2026 107 10,320 546,862 69 7,720 410,930 13/01/2026 98 7,778 403,898 62 5,158 268,277 14/01/2026 90 13,189 677,943 116 13,070 677,485 15/01/2026 55 4,660 244,200 85 6,970 367,255 16/01/2026 93 7,570 392,486 19/01/2026 116 8,890 437,060 50 4,830 237,428 20/01/2026 174 13,731 670,984 108 9,670 474,091 21/01/2026 77 4,631 226,424 144 12,620 620,518 22/01/2026 25 2,190 111,707 121 11,200 575,301 23/01/2026 135 13,842 713,159 112 12,380 641,658 26/01/2026 63 12,076 624,821 93 12,500 648,874 27/01/2026 49 8,500 435,605 20 1,750 89,996 28/01/2026 76 11,750 598,324 125 18,750 958,387 29/01/2026 108 18,250 937,725 136 18,750 968,878 30/01/2026 103 21,500 1,097,000 92 18,500 945,413 02/02/2026 63 7,849 394,912 60 10,203 517,349 03/02/2026 52 9,350 476,515 105 16,777 867,349 04/02/2026 11 600 33,955 70 8,180 452,206 05/02/2026 43 7,400 425,974 67 7,400 426,838 06/02/2026 30 5,300 302,953 54 9,136 526,690 09/02/2026 24 3,700 217,380 99 14,727 866,299 10/02/2026 65 10,877 681,622 11/02/2026 26 6,200 403,466 31 7,875 515,138 12/02/2026 54 11,475 754,141 73 14,241 942,796 13/02/2026 87 11,275 721,276 33 7,500 481,095 16/02/2026 57 11,450 721,755 16 3,050 193,255 17/02/2026 97 14,100 877,488 64 12,500 781,723 18/02/2026 73 10,150 623,290 10 4,036 248,032 19/02/2026 57 6,800 411,763 20/02/2026 87 16,500 1,003,557 140 17,750 1,081,700 23/02/2026 61 10,500 628,263 34 9,700 582,038 24/02/2026 38 8,300 505,893 61 10,700 654,433 25/02/2026 50 11,600 703,520 20 5,000 304,780 26/02/2026 100 22,400 1,365,540 99 26,000 1,600,072 27/02/2026 73 20,000 1,218,540 109 22,800 1,403,839 02/03/2026 99 12,786 760,398 03/03/2026 52 7,914 435,983 11 2,000 111,100 04/03/2026 40 11,600 644,850 69 16,100 905,018 05/03/2026 38 8,906 502,028 31 5,950 339,733 06/03/2026 36 7,894 429,096 09/03/2026 66 10,156 529,147 51 8,900 465,958 10/03/2026 33 8,200 444,375 105 10,533 572,664 11/03/2026 57 10,500 569,170 54 11,087 603,577 12/03/2026 9 2,100 113,890 26 13,290 731,055 13/03/2026 66 13,700 757,243 43 8,007 446,314 16/03/2026 32 8,350 454,383 62 9,550 522,333 17/03/2026 11 1,400 76,580 63 10,893 606,159 18/03/2026 40 9,000 493,093 19/03/2026 49 9,400 485,855 14 2,950 153,015 20/03/2026 61 9,400 479,055 43 6,000 308,035 23/03/2026 23 5,500 280,617 32 6,000 312,079 24/03/2026 33 8,000 427,150 83 12,000 647,225 25/03/2026 15 3,653 201,705 40 9,751 540,518 26/03/2026 27 7,500 416,950 38 10,800 601,615 27/03/2026 53 8,850 506,955 30/03/2026 23 3,500 202,200 21 5,300 309,065 31/03/2026 28 3,823 222,009 30 4,750 277,588 01/04/2026 64 10,500 621,413 55 10,064 597,980 02/04/2026 65 8,177 475,804 30 5,750 336,463 07/04/2026 71 9,650 559,138 44 8,062 469,204 08/04/2026 17 3,201 189,880 54 8,425 501,098 09/04/2026 41 4,619 277,711 76 10,750 646,342 10/04/2026 75 16,095 986,263 79 19,034 1,166,142 13/04/2026 93 22,450 1,372,518 43 14,949 915,857 14/04/2026 69 18,639 1,143,530 66 19,584 1,203,110 15/04/2026 84 17,870 1,070,975 77 14,577 876,802 16/04/2026 23 4,417 268,830 60 13,935 848,409 17/04/2026 80 16,138 996,876 74 17,915 1,108,004 20/04/2026 92 12,888 792,941 86 12,352 760,706 21/04/2026 66 14,713 910,440 56 12,686 785,951 22/04/2026 54 16,335 1,015,208 35 18,573 1,156,644 23/04/2026 84 16,774 1,038,820 69 16,343 1,013,193 24/04/2026 68 13,950 852,766 73 14,020 859,081 27/04/2026 27 7,888 487,484 24 7,045 435,974 28/04/2026 59 15,456 955,070 59 16,096 995,427 29/04/2026 98 23,677 1,467,862 85 19,827 1,230,537 30/04/2026 58 11,583 703,170 46 17,343 1,067,132 04/05/2026 8 5,853 360,975 24 7,634 478,745 05/05/2026 18 6,158 384,560 17 6,848 427,648 06/05/2026 89 5,321 340,251 133 11,097 708,793 07/05/2026 281 16,306 1,037,037 134 9,515 607,125 08/05/2026 92 5,266 328,433 106 6,436 403,255 11/05/2026 131 8,001 509,886 230 14,183 908,623 12/05/2026 216 14,060 900,869 134 7,850 507,565 13/05/2026 1 1 64 122 7,789 497,826 14/05/2026 140 8,958 572,688 138 8,358 535,692 15/05/2026 118 8,313 521,829 128 7,717 485,707 18/05/2026 174 10,189 630,177 22 1,554 97,125 19/05/2026 182 18,390 1,124,210 96 5,432 333,093 20/05/2026 195 12,098 730,375 207 12,479 757,222 21/05/2026 136 7,937 483,084 203 13,625 833,943 22/05/2026 224 16,857 1,034,778 222 12,377 768,284 25/05/2026 15 3,051 180,469 12 3,600 213,480 26/05/2026 21 2,400 142,680 12 2,732 162,774 27/05/2026 41 22,683 1,351,707 42 17,995 1,076,019 28/05/2026 36 11,223 669,681 39 11,223 670,803 29/05/2026 24 10,072 612,884 29 13,222 807,003 01/06/2026 53 21,875 1,327,909 35 14,679 894,283 02/06/2026 22 12,351 753,118 57 19,688 1,200,309 03/06/2026 36 19,981 1,219,256 42 19,734 1,207,128 04/06/2026 24 23,552 1,470,080 16 11,168 699,690 05/06/2026 38 25,941 1,574,187 28 17,349 1,054,556 08/06/2026 50 3,200 186,440 4 200 11,780 09/06/2026 141 8,770 502,728 61 5,427 313,289 10/06/2026 160 11,641 667,001 157 10,623 610,874 11/06/2026 132 7,888 455,236 134 8,771 507,675 12/06/2026 128 9,750 556,489 65 6,149 355,898 15/06/2026 153 14,349 830,084 16/06/2026 271 18,443 1,067,838 300 19,158 1,113,833 17/06/2026 307 32,168 1,865,638 390 30,498 1,776,448 18/06/2026 617 38,245 2,236,956 19/06/2026 215 14,521 833,717 318 23,613 1,367,141 22/06/2026 304 17,969 1,040,941 438 31,004 1,791,899 23/06/2026 334 27,386 1,579,972 138 16,016 922,324 24/06/2026 329 22,228 1,274,269 411 28,313 1,627,703 25/06/2026 274 22,754 1,303,480 116 8,932 515,309 26/06/2026 23 9,031 516,069 5 3,012 172,286 29/06/2026 66 23,781 1,322,202 52 16,135 898,770 30/06/2026 60 24,866 1,357,266 69 26,824 1,467,599

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Contacts:

Arkema