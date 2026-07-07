Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract implemented by Arkema (Paris:AKE) with NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of 30 June 2026, the following assets were held in the dedicated liquidity account:
- 174,282 shares
- €3,982,190
For the period from 01 January 2026 to 30 June 2026, the following transactions have been carried out:
- Number of executed transactions on buy side: 10,783
- Number of executed transactions on sell side: 10,222
- Traded volume on buy side: 1,440,045 shares for a total amount of €83,615,106
- Traded volume on sell side: 1,407,708 shares for a total amount of €81,869,519
As a reminder, the resources allocated as of the implementation of the liquidity contract amounted to €15,000,000.
BUY
SELL
Date of transaction
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount (€)
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount (€)
|Total
10,783
1,440,045
83,615,106
10,222
1,407,708
81,869,519
|02/01/2026
97
11,980
620,592
97
15,030
780,068
|05/01/2026
59
9,900
518,079
62
9,000
475,481
|06/01/2026
73
10,341
534,411
132
17,309
908,732
|07/01/2026
97
14,400
762,246
77
11,320
602,100
|08/01/2026
97
12,541
642,441
83
13,100
675,849
|09/01/2026
56
9,277
489,058
129
16,280
861,890
|12/01/2026
107
10,320
546,862
69
7,720
410,930
|13/01/2026
98
7,778
403,898
62
5,158
268,277
|14/01/2026
90
13,189
677,943
116
13,070
677,485
|15/01/2026
55
4,660
244,200
85
6,970
367,255
|16/01/2026
93
7,570
392,486
|19/01/2026
116
8,890
437,060
50
4,830
237,428
|20/01/2026
174
13,731
670,984
108
9,670
474,091
|21/01/2026
77
4,631
226,424
144
12,620
620,518
|22/01/2026
25
2,190
111,707
121
11,200
575,301
|23/01/2026
135
13,842
713,159
112
12,380
641,658
|26/01/2026
63
12,076
624,821
93
12,500
648,874
|27/01/2026
49
8,500
435,605
20
1,750
89,996
|28/01/2026
76
11,750
598,324
125
18,750
958,387
|29/01/2026
108
18,250
937,725
136
18,750
968,878
|30/01/2026
103
21,500
1,097,000
92
18,500
945,413
|02/02/2026
63
7,849
394,912
60
10,203
517,349
|03/02/2026
52
9,350
476,515
105
16,777
867,349
|04/02/2026
11
600
33,955
70
8,180
452,206
|05/02/2026
43
7,400
425,974
67
7,400
426,838
|06/02/2026
30
5,300
302,953
54
9,136
526,690
|09/02/2026
24
3,700
217,380
99
14,727
866,299
|10/02/2026
65
10,877
681,622
|11/02/2026
26
6,200
403,466
31
7,875
515,138
|12/02/2026
54
11,475
754,141
73
14,241
942,796
|13/02/2026
87
11,275
721,276
33
7,500
481,095
|16/02/2026
57
11,450
721,755
16
3,050
193,255
|17/02/2026
97
14,100
877,488
64
12,500
781,723
|18/02/2026
73
10,150
623,290
10
4,036
248,032
|19/02/2026
57
6,800
411,763
|20/02/2026
87
16,500
1,003,557
140
17,750
1,081,700
|23/02/2026
61
10,500
628,263
34
9,700
582,038
|24/02/2026
38
8,300
505,893
61
10,700
654,433
|25/02/2026
50
11,600
703,520
20
5,000
304,780
|26/02/2026
100
22,400
1,365,540
99
26,000
1,600,072
|27/02/2026
73
20,000
1,218,540
109
22,800
1,403,839
|02/03/2026
99
12,786
760,398
|03/03/2026
52
7,914
435,983
11
2,000
111,100
|04/03/2026
40
11,600
644,850
69
16,100
905,018
|05/03/2026
38
8,906
502,028
31
5,950
339,733
|06/03/2026
36
7,894
429,096
|09/03/2026
66
10,156
529,147
51
8,900
465,958
|10/03/2026
33
8,200
444,375
105
10,533
572,664
|11/03/2026
57
10,500
569,170
54
11,087
603,577
|12/03/2026
9
2,100
113,890
26
13,290
731,055
|13/03/2026
66
13,700
757,243
43
8,007
446,314
|16/03/2026
32
8,350
454,383
62
9,550
522,333
|17/03/2026
11
1,400
76,580
63
10,893
606,159
|18/03/2026
40
9,000
493,093
|19/03/2026
49
9,400
485,855
14
2,950
153,015
|20/03/2026
61
9,400
479,055
43
6,000
308,035
|23/03/2026
23
5,500
280,617
32
6,000
312,079
|24/03/2026
33
8,000
427,150
83
12,000
647,225
|25/03/2026
15
3,653
201,705
40
9,751
540,518
|26/03/2026
27
7,500
416,950
38
10,800
601,615
|27/03/2026
53
8,850
506,955
|30/03/2026
23
3,500
202,200
21
5,300
309,065
|31/03/2026
28
3,823
222,009
30
4,750
277,588
|01/04/2026
64
10,500
621,413
55
10,064
597,980
|02/04/2026
65
8,177
475,804
30
5,750
336,463
|07/04/2026
71
9,650
559,138
44
8,062
469,204
|08/04/2026
17
3,201
189,880
54
8,425
501,098
|09/04/2026
41
4,619
277,711
76
10,750
646,342
|10/04/2026
75
16,095
986,263
79
19,034
1,166,142
|13/04/2026
93
22,450
1,372,518
43
14,949
915,857
|14/04/2026
69
18,639
1,143,530
66
19,584
1,203,110
|15/04/2026
84
17,870
1,070,975
77
14,577
876,802
|16/04/2026
23
4,417
268,830
60
13,935
848,409
|17/04/2026
80
16,138
996,876
74
17,915
1,108,004
|20/04/2026
92
12,888
792,941
86
12,352
760,706
|21/04/2026
66
14,713
910,440
56
12,686
785,951
|22/04/2026
54
16,335
1,015,208
35
18,573
1,156,644
|23/04/2026
84
16,774
1,038,820
69
16,343
1,013,193
|24/04/2026
68
13,950
852,766
73
14,020
859,081
|27/04/2026
27
7,888
487,484
24
7,045
435,974
|28/04/2026
59
15,456
955,070
59
16,096
995,427
|29/04/2026
98
23,677
1,467,862
85
19,827
1,230,537
|30/04/2026
58
11,583
703,170
46
17,343
1,067,132
|04/05/2026
8
5,853
360,975
24
7,634
478,745
|05/05/2026
18
6,158
384,560
17
6,848
427,648
|06/05/2026
89
5,321
340,251
133
11,097
708,793
|07/05/2026
281
16,306
1,037,037
134
9,515
607,125
|08/05/2026
92
5,266
328,433
106
6,436
403,255
|11/05/2026
131
8,001
509,886
230
14,183
908,623
|12/05/2026
216
14,060
900,869
134
7,850
507,565
|13/05/2026
1
1
64
122
7,789
497,826
|14/05/2026
140
8,958
572,688
138
8,358
535,692
|15/05/2026
118
8,313
521,829
128
7,717
485,707
|18/05/2026
174
10,189
630,177
22
1,554
97,125
|19/05/2026
182
18,390
1,124,210
96
5,432
333,093
|20/05/2026
195
12,098
730,375
207
12,479
757,222
|21/05/2026
136
7,937
483,084
203
13,625
833,943
|22/05/2026
224
16,857
1,034,778
222
12,377
768,284
|25/05/2026
15
3,051
180,469
12
3,600
213,480
|26/05/2026
21
2,400
142,680
12
2,732
162,774
|27/05/2026
41
22,683
1,351,707
42
17,995
1,076,019
|28/05/2026
36
11,223
669,681
39
11,223
670,803
|29/05/2026
24
10,072
612,884
29
13,222
807,003
|01/06/2026
53
21,875
1,327,909
35
14,679
894,283
|02/06/2026
22
12,351
753,118
57
19,688
1,200,309
|03/06/2026
36
19,981
1,219,256
42
19,734
1,207,128
|04/06/2026
24
23,552
1,470,080
16
11,168
699,690
|05/06/2026
38
25,941
1,574,187
28
17,349
1,054,556
|08/06/2026
50
3,200
186,440
4
200
11,780
|09/06/2026
141
8,770
502,728
61
5,427
313,289
|10/06/2026
160
11,641
667,001
157
10,623
610,874
|11/06/2026
132
7,888
455,236
134
8,771
507,675
|12/06/2026
128
9,750
556,489
65
6,149
355,898
|15/06/2026
153
14,349
830,084
|16/06/2026
271
18,443
1,067,838
300
19,158
1,113,833
|17/06/2026
307
32,168
1,865,638
390
30,498
1,776,448
|18/06/2026
617
38,245
2,236,956
|19/06/2026
215
14,521
833,717
318
23,613
1,367,141
|22/06/2026
304
17,969
1,040,941
438
31,004
1,791,899
|23/06/2026
334
27,386
1,579,972
138
16,016
922,324
|24/06/2026
329
22,228
1,274,269
411
28,313
1,627,703
|25/06/2026
274
22,754
1,303,480
116
8,932
515,309
|26/06/2026
23
9,031
516,069
5
3,012
172,286
|29/06/2026
66
23,781
1,322,202
52
16,135
898,770
|30/06/2026
60
24,866
1,357,266
69
26,824
1,467,599
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707788986/en/
Contacts:
Arkema