Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) (the "Company" or "Americore") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated June 15, 2026, and June 29, 2026, it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement of units (the "Units") of the Company (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,007,794.90 through the issuance of 2,723,770 Units at a price of $0.37 per Unit (the "Offering Price").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.50 per Warrant Share until July 7, 2029.

The Units were offered for sale to purchasers in all provinces of Canada pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption and were subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The Offering was conducted with Canaccord Genuity Corp., as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"). As consideration for their services in connection with the closing of the First Tranche of the Offering, the Agents received: (i) an aggregate cash commission equal to $62,985.82, representing 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the First Tranche of the Offering, subject to a reduction to 3.5% of the gross proceeds in respect of Units sold to purchasers included on a president's list determined by the Company (the "President's List"); (ii) an aggregate of 170,232 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), representing 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the First Tranche of the Offering, subject to a reduction to 3.5% in respect of Units issued to purchasers on the President's List; and (iii) an aggregate of 54,475 corporate finance warrants (the "Corporate Finance Warrants"), representing 2.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the First Tranche of the Offering. Each Broker Warrant and Corporate Finance Warrants entitles the holder to purchase one Unit at a price equal to the Offering Price until July 7, 2029. The closing of the First Tranche of the Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the advancement of the Company's Trinity Silver Project in Nevada, as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Units (and the underlying securities) comprising the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and have not and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Units have been offered and sold in the United States to accredited investors (each, a "U.S. Accredited Investor") meeting one or more of the criteria in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the U.S. Securities Act or U.S. Accredited Investors that also qualify as a qualified institutional buyer as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act, in each case by way of a private placement pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Any Units offered and sold in the United States shall be issued as "restricted securities" as defined in Rule 144(a)(3) under the U.S. Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking information"). When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking information. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements about the Offering, the closing of a second tranche of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering; and the Company's strategy going forward.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the closing of a second tranche of the Offering and the delay or failure to receive regulatory or other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, for the Offering. The intended use of the proceeds of the Offering by the Company might change if the board of directors of the Company determines that it would be in the best interests of the Company.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Americore Resources Corp.