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WKN: 923860 | ISIN: FR0000073298 | Ticker-Symbol: IPZ
Stuttgart
07.07.26 | 18:03
34,400 Euro
+0,53 % +0,180
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
IPSOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IPSOS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,44034,52018:25
34,44034,52018:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 18:00 Uhr
105 Leser
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Ipsos announces the appointment of Claire Charbit as Head of CEO's Office

Ipsos announces the appointment
of Claire Charbit as Head of CEO's Office

Paris, 7 July 2026 - Ipsos today announces the appointment of Claire Charbit as Head of CEO's Office, effective today. In this role, Claire Charbit will join the Executive Management Committee (EMC) and will report directly to Jean Laurent Poitou- Chief Executive Officer

This appointment comes as Ipsos reinvents itself and deploys its Horizons strategy, with a sharp focus on speed and Artificial Intelligence.

In addition to core CEO's office responsibilities, Claire Charbit will support the Chief Executive Officer, with the other members of the CEO Office, tracking initiatives and business performance, helping drive the Group's reinvention as well as removing roadblocks, and proposing concrete actions.

Claire brings over 25 years of international leadership experience, most recently as Group Transformation Program Director at Carrefour and previously as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Europcar Mobility Group. Prior to this, she spent 16 years at Air France-KLM in senior leadership positions, notably as Chief Transformation Officer, and a decade as Principal at Accenture. She holds a PhD in Strategy & Management from Université Dauphine.

- As we accelerate the execution of our Horizons plan, with a sharp focus on speed and AI, we are reinforcing our leadership structure to ensure optimal steering of our strategy," said Jean Laurent Poitou- Chief Executive Officer. "I am delighted to welcome her to the team.-

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating
in 90 markets and employing nearly 19,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).
ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP
www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne
75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France
Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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