Americans Can Access Affordable Generic Ozempic (Semaglutide) Through Reliable Canadian Prescription Referral Services

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Generic Ozempic (semaglutide) is now available from Canada at just $199.99/month, as prices for this medication in the U.S. still remain more than $1,000 for many patients without coverage. Credited Pharmacy helps U.S. patients locate reliable Canadian prescription fulfillment services with the aim of helping patients in the US obtain more affordable prescription care from Canada. Patients can use Credited Pharmacy to find safe and reliable options for ordering generic semaglutide from Canada to the US.

The Value of Generic Semaglutide for Eligible Patients

Many patients may recognize semaglutide as the ingredient used in popular name-brand medications such as Ozempic and Rybelsus. This is also the same ingredient used in medications like Wegovy. Generic semaglutide is intended to provide the same therapeutic effect as these medications for patients at a lower price point. These options may now be purchased online, with a valid prescription, through accredited and validated prescription fulfillment services based in Canada with US delivery. This gives patients who were previously unable to access their medications due to affordability issues easier access to their necessary medications.

Market Demand and the Challenge of High Medication Costs

Data shows that the total market size for semaglutide medications last year was $34.52 billion and this number is projected to grow to almost $40 billion this year. This number increases and patients' interests grow due to factors such as increasing market approvals, rising obesity rates, and growing GLP-1 therapy popularity. Patients often have to pay around $1,000 for these medications in the U.S. if they are without coverage.

Affordable Treatment Options for Patients

The cost of generic Ozempic (semaglutide) in Canada is $199.99 per month. This is significantly less than the U.S. prices for popular name-brand semaglutide products. Name brand versions of semaglutide can easily cost 5 times as much as generic semaglutide for patients without insurance. Ozempic has a price tag of $1,030/month, Rybelsus is approximately $1000/month, and Wegovy can cost $1350/month.

U.S. Patients' Access to the Medication

Federal law permits eligible U.S. patients to import certain prescription medications from Canada under specific conditions designed to protect public health. Patients in the U.S. often may be able to obtain up to a 90-day supply when they have a valid prescription and purchase through accredited and validated prescription fulfillment services. Services like Credited Pharmacy can help patients identify these prescription fulfillment services that source from regulated pharmacy partners.

Credited Pharmacy's Impact

Credited Pharmacy is a pharmacy accreditation and validation service known for matching patients with quality medications at Canadian prices. Credited Pharmacy is already trusted by many patients and connects them with trusted prescription referral services and international suppliers for medications.

Next Steps for Eligible U.S. Patients

Patients interested in generic semaglutide can begin by obtaining a valid prescription from their healthcare provider and submitting it through an accredited prescription fulfillment service. Patients can select their medication after the prescription is verified and complete the ordering process at the verified prescription fulfillment service they have chosen. This medication will then be delivered directly to their home through secure shipping methods.

Lower-cost generic Ozempic options from Canada may help eligible U.S. patients reduce prescription expenses while maintaining consistent access to treatment as demand for semaglutide continues to grow. Patients can confidently identify reputable prescription fulfillment providers and explore more affordable medication options by using trusted accreditation and validation services such as Credited Pharmacy.

Contact Information

contact@creditedpharmacy.com

+18882342007

SOURCE: Credited Pharmacy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/lower-cost-generic-ozempic-semaglutide-is-now-available-from-canada-f-1186877