Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is advancing its flagship Nevada precious metals project toward production as it approaches key permitting milestones. Supported by existing infrastructure, favorable precious metals markets, and exposure to both gold and silver, the company is positioning for its next phase of growth.





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Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF)

https://lahontangoldcorp.com/

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