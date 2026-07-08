Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730 | Ticker-Symbol: VACD
Stuttgart
07.07.26 | 21:56
20,240 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALLOUREC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALLOUREC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,84020,88009:16
20,84020,88009:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2026 07:10 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VALLOUREC CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO RETURN CLOSE TO €650 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS IN 2026 FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF ITS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AND THE FULL EXERCISE OF THE WARRANTS

VALLOUREC CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO RETURN CLOSE TO €650 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS IN 2026 FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF ITS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AND THE FULL EXERCISE OF THE WARRANTS.

Meudon (France), 8 July 2026 - Vallourec announces that it completed on June 30, 2026 its share buyback program, launched on January 8, 2026.

As of market close on June 30, 2026, Vallourec had repurchased a total of 5,868,656 shares at an average price of 18.67€, under instructions given to an independent investment services provider, for an aggregate amount of approximately €110 million. Among the shares repurchased:

  • 4,850,000 shares were allocated to cover part of the warrants (ISIN: FR0014003XXX) issued by Vallourec, in order to limit the dilution resulting from their exercise before their maturity on June 30, 2026;
  • the remaining shares were allocated to cover the Group's long-term employee incentive plans.

Further information regarding the share buyback program is available on the Company's website under the "Press Releases and Regulated Information" section.

In addition, all outstanding warrants were exercised and settled through the issuance of 28,465,882 new shares and the delivery of the 4,850,000 existing shares repurchased under the above-mentioned program. As a result of the warrant exercise, Vallourec will receive aggregate proceeds of close to €307 million.

In this context, Vallourec confirms its intention to return approximately €650 million to shareholders during the 2026 calendar year, including €110 million allocated to the share buyback program.

The balance will be distributed in the form of an exceptional interim dividend in respect of fiscal year 2026, subject to customary approval conditions and to the approval of Vallourec's Board of Directors on July 29, 2026. This dividend would be paid according to the following timetable:

  • Ex-dividend date: August 3, 2026
  • Payment date: August 5, 2026

As of July 7, 2026, the total number of ordinary shares comprising Vallourec's share capital amounts to 265,866,407.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Daniel Thomson
Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05
daniel.thomson@vallourec.com		Press relations
Taddeo - Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29
romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com



Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Attachment

  • Vallourec PR - shareholder return

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.