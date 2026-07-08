VALLOUREC CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO RETURN CLOSE TO €650 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS IN 2026 FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF ITS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AND THE FULL EXERCISE OF THE WARRANTS.

Meudon (France), 8 July 2026 - Vallourec announces that it completed on June 30, 2026 its share buyback program, launched on January 8, 2026.

As of market close on June 30, 2026, Vallourec had repurchased a total of 5,868,656 shares at an average price of 18.67€, under instructions given to an independent investment services provider, for an aggregate amount of approximately €110 million. Among the shares repurchased:

4,850,000 shares were allocated to cover part of the warrants (ISIN: FR0014003XXX) issued by Vallourec, in order to limit the dilution resulting from their exercise before their maturity on June 30, 2026;

the remaining shares were allocated to cover the Group's long-term employee incentive plans.

Further information regarding the share buyback program is available on the Company's website under the "Press Releases and Regulated Information" section.

In addition, all outstanding warrants were exercised and settled through the issuance of 28,465,882 new shares and the delivery of the 4,850,000 existing shares repurchased under the above-mentioned program. As a result of the warrant exercise, Vallourec will receive aggregate proceeds of close to €307 million.

In this context, Vallourec confirms its intention to return approximately €650 million to shareholders during the 2026 calendar year, including €110 million allocated to the share buyback program.

The balance will be distributed in the form of an exceptional interim dividend in respect of fiscal year 2026, subject to customary approval conditions and to the approval of Vallourec's Board of Directors on July 29, 2026. This dividend would be paid according to the following timetable:

Ex-dividend date: August 3, 2026

Payment date: August 5, 2026

As of July 7, 2026, the total number of ordinary shares comprising Vallourec's share capital amounts to 265,866,407.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com Press relations

Taddeo - Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr



Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com







Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

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