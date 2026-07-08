

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG.DE, DTRUY, DTGHF), a major German commercial vehicle maker, on Wednesday reported a rise in vehicle sales for the second quarter.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the Group sold 86,707 vehicles, higher than 80,607 vehicles in the same period last year. Unit sales of Trucks North America rose to 41,687 units from 38,580 units a year ago.



The company sold 38,970 Mercedes-Benz Trucks, compared with 35,299 Mercedes-Benz Trucks last year. Unit sales of Daimler Buses slipped to 6,132 units from the previous year's 7,027 units.



The Group sold 1,405 battery-electric vehicles, up from 1,162 battery electric vehicles in the previous year.



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