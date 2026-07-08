Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is announcing changes to the Company's senior management team.

CanAlaska is currently executing on its summer drill program where it is planning to complete 20 to 25 drill holes. Following the completion of the program, Nathan Bridge, current Vice-President Exploration, has resigned to pursue other interests. The Board of Directors and management wish to thank Mr. Bridge for his significant contributions, dedication and support to CanAlaska during his tenure and wish him well in his future endeavours. The Company will be conducting a search for a new Vice-President Exploration and Mr. Bridge has agreed to assist CanAlaska during this transition period. A further update will be provided in due course.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "Since 2021, Nathan and the executive team have worked side by side to build the CanAlaska team, expand the portfolio of high-quality exploration projects, focus the exploration effort, and discover a uranium deposit in the Athabasca Basin. Nathan has led the CanAlaska team toward that discovery from day one with an amazing skillset that balances the people with the money with the technical expertise. It has truly been a pleasure to work with Nathan for the past five years and I look forward to following his progress closely as he reaches for new career milestones. On behalf of the Board, I extend a very sincere thank you for all you have done to help build CanAlaska."

CanAlaska Vice-President Exploration, Nathan Bridge, comments, "I am honoured to have served as the Vice-President Exploration at CanAlaska for the past five years. In that time, I've seen the Company grow significantly through the expansion of its high-quality uranium portfolio and the discovery of the Pike Zone. I am committed to working closely with the management team and Board of Directors to ensure that my transition is handled as efficiently as possible in support of the Company and its shareholders. I would like to thank the CanAlaska team, the Board of Directors, and the shareholders for their support over the last five years."

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska is a leading explorer of uranium in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. With a project generator model, the Company has built a large portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska owns numerous uranium properties, totaling approximately 330,000 hectares, with clearly defined targets in the Athabasca Basin covering both basement and unconformity uranium deposit potential. The Company has recently concentrated on the West McArthur high-grade uranium expansion with targets in 2024 and 2025 leading to significant success at Pike Zone. Fully financed for the 2026 drill season, CanAlaska is focused on uranium deposit discovery and delineation in a safe and secure jurisdiction. The Company has the right team in place with a track record of discovery and projects that are located next to critical mine and mill infrastructure.

The Company's head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada with a satellite office in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration for CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cory Belyk"

Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC

CEO, President and Director

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

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Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company cautions against placing undue reliance thereon.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements included herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304340

Source: CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.