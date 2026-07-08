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WKN: A406FX | ISIN: US75734B1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VO
Tradegate
08.07.26 | 21:37
169,00 Euro
-3,43 % -6,00
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1-Jahres-Chart
REDDIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
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REDDIT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
170,00172,0022:26
170,00172,0021:59
ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2026 14:38 Uhr
274 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dealers United Becomes First to Launch Dynamic Automotive Inventory Ads on Reddit

New Offering Brings VIN-Level Inventory Into High-Intent Reddit Communities, Giving Car Dealers Access to an Unduplicated, Trust-Driven Audience

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Dealers United, a leading automotive digital advertising agency, announced it is the first in the industry to offer Dynamic Automotive Inventory Ads on Reddit - enabling car dealers in the U.S. and Canada to programmatically deliver live, VIN-level inventory into Reddit's high-intent, community-driven platforms.

"With this launch, we're meeting car shoppers where their decisions are being made, inside trusted Reddit conversations," said Dale Hewett, COO of Dealers United. "Bringing real-time inventory into these threads unlocks an entirely new demand channel for dealers and gives them a first-mover advantage on one of the internet's most influential, authentic platforms. Somewhere in the ballpark of 63% of car buyers who used Reddit moved from consideration to purchase1, and we want to capitalize on that for our dealers."

The new solution connects a dealer's inventory feed to Reddit placements and uses location, interest, community, and keyword intent signals to deliver relevant VINs, prices, and availability to in-market shoppers. Dealers can layer on retargeting to re-engage shoppers who viewed SRPs/VDPs and move them toward lead submission and store visits.

"Reddit is where shoppers ask real questions, compare models, and trust peer advice," said Meg Hughes-Ritter, Director of Social Ads at Dealers United. "Dynamic inventory ads turn those moments of research into opportunities to showcase the exact vehicles a shopper wants, without feeling intrusive or out of place."

Product Highlights:

  • Dynamic VIN-Level Ads on Reddit: Live pricing, availability, and model details pulled directly from a dealer's inventory feed.

  • High-Intent Targeting: Location, communities, interests, and keywords to align inventory with active research and comparison threads.

  • Full-Funnel Measurement: Website conversion tracking and retargeting; optional offline match-back support to connect media to sales outcomes.

  • U.S. & Canada Availability: Launch support, creative guidance, and ongoing optimization by Dealers United's paid media team.

In a market where trust drives action, this creates a new edge for dealer principals, COOs, and GMs who want buyer demand handed to them, not chased.

1Source: Reddit Custom Survey "Car Shopping" N=1000, A18-60, M/F 50/50, Monthly Social Media Users, September 2024.
1a Car buyers (purchased a car in the last 12 months)

To learn more about early access, market exclusivity opportunities, and campaign enablement for Reddit Dynamic Inventory Ads, visit www.dealersunited.com.

Contact Information
Brooke Mitchell
Vice President of Marketing
brooke@dealersunited.com

SOURCE: Dealers United



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/dealers-united-becomes-first-to-launch-dynamic-automotive-inventory-ads-on-reddit-1113611

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.