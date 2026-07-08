Dealers United Becomes First to Launch Dynamic Automotive Inventory Ads on Reddit

New Offering Brings VIN-Level Inventory Into High-Intent Reddit Communities, Giving Car Dealers Access to an Unduplicated, Trust-Driven Audience

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Dealers United, a leading automotive digital advertising agency, announced it is the first in the industry to offer Dynamic Automotive Inventory Ads on Reddit - enabling car dealers in the U.S. and Canada to programmatically deliver live, VIN-level inventory into Reddit's high-intent, community-driven platforms.

"With this launch, we're meeting car shoppers where their decisions are being made, inside trusted Reddit conversations," said Dale Hewett, COO of Dealers United. "Bringing real-time inventory into these threads unlocks an entirely new demand channel for dealers and gives them a first-mover advantage on one of the internet's most influential, authentic platforms. Somewhere in the ballpark of 63% of car buyers who used Reddit moved from consideration to purchase1, and we want to capitalize on that for our dealers."

The new solution connects a dealer's inventory feed to Reddit placements and uses location, interest, community, and keyword intent signals to deliver relevant VINs, prices, and availability to in-market shoppers. Dealers can layer on retargeting to re-engage shoppers who viewed SRPs/VDPs and move them toward lead submission and store visits.

"Reddit is where shoppers ask real questions, compare models, and trust peer advice," said Meg Hughes-Ritter, Director of Social Ads at Dealers United. "Dynamic inventory ads turn those moments of research into opportunities to showcase the exact vehicles a shopper wants, without feeling intrusive or out of place."

Product Highlights:

Dynamic VIN-Level Ads on Reddit : Live pricing, availability, and model details pulled directly from a dealer's inventory feed.

High-Intent Targeting: Location, communities, interests, and keywords to align inventory with active research and comparison threads.

Full-Funnel Measurement: Website conversion tracking and retargeting; optional offline match-back support to connect media to sales outcomes.

U.S. & Canada Availability: Launch support, creative guidance, and ongoing optimization by Dealers United's paid media team.

In a market where trust drives action, this creates a new edge for dealer principals, COOs, and GMs who want buyer demand handed to them, not chased.

1Source: Reddit Custom Survey "Car Shopping" N=1000, A18-60, M/F 50/50, Monthly Social Media Users, September 2024.

1a Car buyers (purchased a car in the last 12 months)

To learn more about early access, market exclusivity opportunities, and campaign enablement for Reddit Dynamic Inventory Ads, visit www.dealersunited.com .

Contact Information

Brooke Mitchell

Vice President of Marketing

brooke@dealersunited.com

SOURCE: Dealers United

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/dealers-united-becomes-first-to-launch-dynamic-automotive-inventory-ads-on-reddit-1113611