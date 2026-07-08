Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued high-grade and wide-vein drill results from the Europa, Quintera, Travesia, and San Jose Vein Zones, as part of its ongoing Phase II, 50,000-metre resource-expansion program at the Alamos Silver Project ("Alamos") in Sonora, Mexico.

Highlights include: (Drilled Thickness)

Quintera Vein Zone

5.95 m of 1,117 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq")

(953 g/t Ag, 0.04 g/t Au, 1.21% Cu, 1.58% Pb, 0.41% Zn),

including 2.40 m of 2,557 g/t AgEq

(2,204 g/t Ag, 0.10 g/t Au, 2.83% Cu, 3.83% Pb, 0.98% Zn) (Hole AL26-215)

Europa Sur Vein Zone

3.65 m of 888 g/t AgEq

( 713 g/t Ag , 0.33 g/t Au, 1.03% Cu, 1.52% Pb, 2.64% Zn)

including 2.65 m of 1,053 g/t AgEq

(841 g/t Ag , 0.44 g/t Au, 1.23% Cu , 1.98% Pb, 3.43% Zn) (Hole AL26-207)

1.15 m of 459 g/t AgEq

( 419 g/t Ag , 0.18% Cu, 0.08% Zn) (Hole AL26-207)

0.30 m of 1699 g/t AgEq

(601 g/t Ag, 12.55% Cu) (Hole AL26-209)

"Historically, Quintera was the highest-grade and most productive vein at Alamos. Our drilling now demonstrates that this underexplored zone extends both to depth and along strike beyond the historical workings," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Silver. "These latest results include multiple robust high-grade silver intercepts that underscore Quintera's potential to become a major contributor to future resource growth at Alamos."

"At Europa, and particularly within the Europa Sur extension, drilling continues to return high-grade silver mineralization in hanging-wall veins as well as in the main Europa Sur vein. These results continue to validate our exploration model of multiple stacked, high-grade veins at Europa."

Figure 1. Plan view showing locations of Travesia, Quintera, Promontorio, Europa and San Jose vein zones. Click to enlarge.

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Quintera - Travesia Vein Zones

The historic Quintera mine produced an estimated 100 million ounces of silver with development reaching 16 levels to a depth of 500 m along a southwest-plunging shoot. Hole AL26-215 targeted the down-plunge projection of the Quintera vein zone, extending mineralization about 100 m below the significant high-grade results of 5.95 m of 1,117 g/t AgEq, below holes AL26-180 (5.30 m of 633 g/t AgEq: 570 g/t Ag, 0.01 g/t Au, 0.62% Cu, 0.16% Pb, 0.21% Zn) and AL26-188 (5.80 m of 658 g/t AgEq: 581 g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Ag, 0.33% Cu, 0.87 g/t Pb, 1.08 g/t Zn) (see news release dated March 31, 2026). Assays are pending for hole AL26-206, which was drilled in the northern part of the Quintera vein zone.

Mineralization was intersected at the Travesia vein returning 4.25 m of 133 g/t AgEq (96 g/t Ag, 0.12% Cu, 0.10% Pb, 0.22% Zn) (AL26-202) and 1.20 m of 227 g/t AgEq (143 g/t Ag, 0.10 g/t Au, 0.52% Cu, 0.26% Pb, 0.42% Zn) (AL26-205). See Table 1, Figures 2 - 4.

Further drilling of the Quintera and Travesia zones will include continually targeting down-plunge projections of the southwest-plunging shoots.

Table 1. Assay Highlights for Quintera and Travesia Vein Zones. True widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures. Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades (AgEq g/t) are based on: October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb. Metallurgical recovery assumption: 88.3% for Ag, 88.5% for Au, 75.5% for Cu, 83% for Pb, 75% for Zn.

QUINTERA

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True Width

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL26-206 Assays pending AL26-215 232.15 233.10 0.95 0.60 79 0.05 0.20 0.07 0.18 127 441.40 449.75 5.95 3.90 953 0.04 1.21 1.58 0.41 1117 including 441.40 441.70 0.30 0.20 955 0.01 0.99 0.42 0.03 1074 and 444.95 447.35 2.40 1.50 2204 0.10 2.83 3.83 0.98 2557 which includes 444.95 445.25 0.30 0.20 7000 0.33 5.64 4.46 0.12 7626 and 445.90 446.35 0.45 0.30 6780 0.23 9.41 15.80 4.25 7950 448.8 449.75 0.95 0.62 98 0.00 0.66 0.02 0.02 180 465.60 466.10 0.50 0.35 193 0.02 0.14 0.01 0.03 210 479.15 479.55 0.40 0.25 2710 0.05 0.35 0.40 0.33 2777

TRAVESIA

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True Width

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL26-202 79.05 83.30 4.25 2.55 96 0.00 0.12 0.10 0.22 133 AL26-205 241.90 242.50 1.20 1.00 143 0.10 0.52 0.26 0.42 227 including 242.50 243.10 0.60 0.50 204 0.19 0.83 0.23 0.78 322

Figure 2. Longitudinal section of Travesia-Promontorio vein zones, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections. Click to enlarge.

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Figure 3. Longitudinal section of Quintera vein zone, showing reported historic mine workings. Click to enlarge.

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Figure 4. Cross section of Quintera vein zone, showing relationship of holes AL26-215, -188, -180.

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Europa Vein Zone

The Europa vein inferred resource constitutes 26.5 Moz AgEq of the total (Europa + Promontorio + Travesia) resource of 55.2 Moz AgEq (34.8 Moz Ag, 35.6 Koz Au, 50.99 Mlbs Cu, 114.77 Mlbs Pb, and 237.80 Mlbs Zn) (see news release dated January 28, 2026). It does not include its southern extension Europa Sur.

Ongoing along-strike and down-dip drilling at Europa Sur continues to expand the zone, returning high-grade silver, gold, copper, and base metals results (Table 2; Figures 5 and 6). Hole AL26-207returned 4.75 m of 888 g/t AgEq (563 g/t Ag, 0.25 g/t Au, 0.80% Cu, 1.17% Pb, 2.04% Zn). Hole AL26-209 cut 0.30 m of 1,699 g/t AgEq (601 g/t Ag, 12.55% Cu).

These results bolster prior Minaurum high-grade intercepts including a wide intercept of 12.35 m of 408 g/t AgEq (318 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au, 0.35% Cu, 1.60% Pb, 0.90% Zn) (AL25-163), and 0.60 m of 828 g/t AgEq (701 g/t Ag, 0.07 g/t Au, 0.34% Cu, 0.52% Pb, 3.39% Zn) (AL26-186), and 3.20 m of 882 g/t AgEq (453 g/t Ag, 1.19 g/t Au, 2.88% Cu, 1.49% Zn, 1.98% Pb) (AL26-196) (see news releases dated February 10, and March 31, and May 27, 2026).

Results to date continue to confirm the potential for significant resource expansion outside of the central Europa vein zone in the Europa Sur extension.

Figure 5. Longitudinal section of Europa-Europa Sur vein zone, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections. Click to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Figure 6. Cross section of Europa-Europa Sur vein zone, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections. Click to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/304302_8a93f33bd487fb2b_008full.jpg

Table 2. Assay Highlights for Europa Sur Vein Zone. True widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures. Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades (AgEq g/t) are based on: October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb. Metallurgical recovery assumption: 88.3% for Ag, 88.5% for Au, 75.5% for Cu, 83% for Pb, 75% for Zn.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True Width

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL26-201 99.55 101.35 1.80 1.70 200 0.08 0.06 0.60 0.28 249 156.00 156.35 0.35 0.33 70 0.05 0.28 0.08 0.36 126 333.10 333.40 0.30 0.29 96 0.01 0.13 0.10 0.34 135 334.60 334.90 0.30 0.29 583 0.02 0.55 0.06 0.23 657 AL26-203 180.00 180.55 0.55 0.54 76 0.02 0.12 0.14 0.39 116 235.55 236.60 1.05 1.30 64 0.03 0.11 0.45 1.20 111 238.80 239.15 0.35 0.34 230 0.03 0.10 0.47 1.36 277 310.95 311.40 0.45 0.44 219 0.22 0.22 0.34 0.94 289 339.20 339.55 0.35 0.34 67 0.05 0.15 0.51 1.29 120 376.35 377.60 1.25 1.23 121 0.03 0.40 0.18 0.72 186 379.20 379.55 0.35 0.34 63 0.00 0.25 0.67 1.89 125 387.55 388.20 0.65 0.64 80 0.02 0.09 0.21 0.27 119 AL26-207 189.70 194.45 4.75 2.75 563 0.25 0.80 1.17 2.04 888 including 191.30 193.95 2.65 2.25 841 0.44 1.23 1.98 3.43 1053 196.90 197.45 0.55 0.47 95 0.00 0.09 0.13 0.21 130 243.30 243.60 0.30 0.26 276 0.05 0.55 0.77 1.32 369 258.00 259.15 1.15 0.98 419 0.00 0.18 0.00 0.08 459 AL26-208 79.30 80.85 1.55 1.52 71 0.01 0.29 1.16 2.45 147 438.25 439.75 1.50 1.47 116 0.25 0.57 0.43 1.16 222 including 438.25 438.65 0.40 0.39 311 0.44 0.81 0.30 1.12 451 AL26-209 93.40 93.70 0.30 1.76 601 0.00 12.55 0.00 0.00 1699 AL26-212 147.75 148.35 0.60 0.74 42.4 0.01 0.14 0.24 0.99 86 AL26-213 75.60 77.40 1.80 0.74 66 0.08 0.35 0.45 1.03 138 337.30 337.65 0.35 0.34 422 0.05 1.47 0.56 0.92 588 378.20 378.95 0.75 1.70 121 0.03 0.61 0.37 0.54 208 AL26-214 99.15 99.50 0.35 0.33 3.6 0.65 0.00 0.67 1.51 101

San Jose Vein Zone

Drilling intersected mineralization across a wide width of 8.5 m in Hole AL26-200 returning 111 g/t AgEq (80 g/t Ag, 0.05% Cu, 0.08% Pb, 0.21% Zn) including 1.55 m of 128 g/t AgEq (100 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu, 0.04% Pb, 0.09% Zn) (Table 3). Results confirm initial Minaurum drilling which also intersected a wide width including 9.6 m of 269 g/t AgEq (198 g/t Ag, 0.02 g/t Au, 0.16% Cu, 0.22% Pb, 0.87% Zn) and 2.05 m of 383 g/t AgEq (181 g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu, 1.63 Pb, 1.15% Zn) (AL18-015); 4.05 m of 289 g/t Ag (289 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, 0.38% Cu, 0.34% Pb, 0.43% Zn) (AL21-92A); and 0.20 m of 764 g/t AgEq (723 g/t Ag, 0.01 g/t Au, 0.24% Cu, 0.08% Pb, 0.70% Zn) (AL26-195) (see new releases dated March 1, 2019, March 1, 2022, and May 27, 2026).

Further drilling at San Jose will continue to define the resource potential along strike while refining our geological understanding of this important vein zone.

Table 3. Assay Highlights for San José Vein Zone. True widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures. Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades (AgEq g/t) are based on: October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb. Metallurgical recovery assumption: 88.3% for Ag, 88.5% for Au, 75.5% for Cu, 83% for Pb, 75% for Zn.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True Width (m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL26-200 267.1 275.6 8.5 7.2 80 0.00 0.05 0.08 0.21 111 including 267.70 268.40 0.70 0.58 86 0.03 0.12 0.11 0.96 127 271.65 273.20 1.55 1.32 100 0.00 0.03 0.04 0.09 128 AL26-204 396.05 397.95 1.90 1.75 76.6 0.01 0.02 0.05 0.20 105 AL26-211 182.70 183.55 0.85 0.80 57.7 0.04 0.08 0.06 0.36 94

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Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M0) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

Data review and verification: Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this news release. Verification was done by visual inspection of core samples and comparison to assay results. Assay results have not been checked by re-analysis. No factors were identified that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data presented in this news release.

Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance/Quality Control: Preparation and assaying of drilling samples from Minaurum's Alamos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. Core samples are sawed in half and then bagged in a secure facility near the site and then shipped either by a licensed courior by Company personnel to ALS Minerals' preparation facility in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. ALS prepares the samples, crushing them to 70% less than 2mm, splitting off 250g, and pulverizing the split to more than 85% passing 75 microns. The resulting sample pulps are prepared in Hermosillo and then shipped to Vancouver for chemical analysis by ALS Minerals. In Vancouver, the pulps are analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP/AES on a 30-gram charge. In addition, analyses are done for silver, copper, lead, and zinc using 4-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Samples with silver values greater than 100 g/t; and copper, lead, or zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using 4-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS).

Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples on average, and thus represent 5% of the total samples. QC samples include standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Standards are pulps that have been prepared by a third-party laboratory; they have gold, silver, and base-metal values that are established by an extensive analytical process in which several commercial labs (including ALS Minerals) participate. Standards test the calibration of the analytical equipment. Blanks are rock material known from prior sampling to contain less than 0.005 ppm gold; they test the sample preparation procedure for cross-sample contamination. In the case of duplicates, the sample interval is cut in half and then quartered. The first quarter is the original sample, the second becomes the duplicate. Duplicate samples provide a test of the reproducibility of assays in the same drilled interval. When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values by the QP. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

ALS Minerals is independent of Minaurum Silver and is independent of the Qualified Person.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Resource Estimate; the ongoing Phase II 50,000 m resource expansion drill program; and the completion of an updated resource estimate in the second half of 2026. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum, including that Minaurum will be able to obtain all necessary permits and approvals for planned exploration and drilling activities; that Minaurum's planned drilling and exploration activities will be completed on the expected timeline, or at all; that the results of the drilling and exploration activities will be as expected; that Minaurum will be able to complete the updated mineral resource estimate on the timelines expected, or at all; and that Minaurum will have the financial resources to complete its ongoing drill program and anticipated updated mineral resource estimate. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information, including risks relating to the actual results of drilling or exploration activities, fluctuating silver prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, drilling or exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes and timeliness of government or regulatory approvals.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Minaurum Silver Inc.